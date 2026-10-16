West Hollywood Council Could Roll Back Plans for a Safe Multimodal Fountain Avenue

This Monday, October 19, the West Hollywood City Council will consider a proposal to scale back planned safety improvements on Fountain Avenue. Major safety improvements on deadly Fountain Avenue were approved in 2022 and again in 2025. The city’s funded plan is to reduce car travel lanes and on-street car parking in order to widen sidewalks and add protected bike lanes.

Project design is nearly complete, and expected to go out to bid very soon.

But not everyone is on board for making Fountain safe and multimodal. A proposal from City Councilmember Lauren Meister would have city staff pause current plans to instead “evaluate a modified Fountain Avenue Streetscape Project that retains existing parking and omits protected bikeways.”

Streets for All and other advocates are encouraging the public to submit comments and/or to attend and speak up at Monday’s 6 p.m. City Council meeting [agenda – Fountain is item F5]. Find additional details at Streets for All action alert.