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Wednesday’s Headlines – Happy California Clean Air Day

Yep, it's still hot out there.
11:16 AM PDT on October 7, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines – Happy California Clean Air Day
From the archives: A man takes shelter in the shade of a telephone pole on Figueroa Ave., just north of 85th St. Sahra Sulaiman/Streetsblog L.A.
  • Ride Metro (including Bike Share and Micro), Metrolink, and OCTA for free today! (Metro)
  • Power restored in parts of LA as heat drives up electricity demand (NBC4); those looking to beat the heat at the beach should avoid beaches experiencing high bacteria levels (NBC4) or dangerous surf (KTLA)
  • With ICE activity surging in SoCal, communities are bracing for cruelty and buffoonery (L.A. TACO); subscribe to their ICE Watch newsletter here.
  • What was in the air after the Lineage fire? New lawsuits are demanding information (Boyle Heights Beat)
  • L.A.’s Ports Are the Region’s Biggest Polluters (Capital & Main)
  • LAPD’s license plate reader pilot program put on hold by City Council (LAT)
  • Long Beach launches speed safety system citywide (NBC4)
  • CD9 forum turns heated and it wasn’t just the weather (CALÓ News)
  • Suspect accused of fatally shooting Culver City bus driver in Mar Vista charged with murder (CBS)
  • ‘Justice for Bird’: Family seeks answers after 83-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash in South LA (Fox11)
  • L.A. moves to establish dedicated fund for Sixth Street viaduct maintenance (NBC4)
  • He’s trying to break generational ties to gangs. Los Angeles police keep targeting him (CalMatters)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CAL, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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