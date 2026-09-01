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Tuesday’s Headlines

Metro Micro, NoHo-Pasadena BRT, Olympics, Inglewood, MacArthur Park, Convention Center, car-nage, and more
9:25 AM PDT on September 1, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
Graph of Metro operations cost for various modes - via The Basin
  • Metro Micro Serves 4 Riders/Hour and Costs $2 Million/Month (The Basin)
  • Colorado Blvd Previews NoHo-Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit
  • Legislators Seek $2 Billion For Olympics Bus Transportation (Torched)
  • More On Inglewood Mobility Hubs, Parking, Stadium Shuttle (L.A. Local)
  • More On Planned Fence Around MacArthur Park (L.A. Local)
  • Convention Center Construction Temporarily Closing More DTLA Streets (Spectrum1)
  • Carnage: Fatal Norwalk Racing Crash Involving 5 Moving Cars, and 11 Parked (KTLA, KABC)
    • DUI Driver Kills West Covina Bicyclist (Biking in L.A., KTLA)
    • Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Simi Valley Pedestrian (KTLA)
    • 2 Drivers, One Who Hit-and-Ran, Kill Willowbrook Pedestrian (KTLA)
    • Driver Charged With Murder In Victorville Street Racing Crash (KTLA, NBC4)

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