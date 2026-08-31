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Monday’s Headlines

Forest Lawn Drive, LAPD, fareless, South Pasadena, West L.A., Woodland Hills, car-nage, and more
9:20 AM PDT on August 31, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
Forest Lawn Drive in 2020. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • Streets For All Alert To Save Forest Lawn Drive Safety Project
  • Video Of LAPD Beating Inmate, Who Later Died (LAT)
  • New Enforce the Fares Video Criticizes Bass Fareless Pledge (Reddit)
  • L.A. Podcast Talks About Heat and Humidity, and More
  • South Pasadena Cracks Down On Overnight Parking (SP Review)
  • New Quick-Build Materials Traffic Circle In West L.A. (CD5 Instagram photos, video)
  • Pasadena Planning Eaton Wash Rainwater Capture Park (Pasadena Now)
  • 429-Apartment Mixed-Use Completed Across From BMO Stadium (Urbanize)
  • South Pasadena To Vote On Street Repair Bond (SP Review)
  • More On Woodland Hills Housing vs. Golf Course Habitat (Valley News Group)
  • Carnage: Three Drivers, One Hit and Ran, Kill Watts Pedestrian (KCAL)
    • 8 People Injured In Winnetka 2-Car Crash (KCAL, KTLA)
    • Moreno Valley Crash Kills One, Hospitalizes Three (KTLA)
    • Santa Ana Driver Crashes Into Parked Cars, Home (KTLA)
    • Trial Begins In Multiple-Fatality Winsor Hills Crash (KTLA)
    • LB Driver Who Killed Bus Rider At Stop, Sentenced To Probation (LAT)
    • Koreatown Driver Crashes Through Fence, Three People Injured (MyNewsLA)

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