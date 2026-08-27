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Thursday’s Headlines

Olympics transportation, MacArthur Park, Pasadena 710 stub, Metro ridership map, car-nage and more
10:55 AM PDT on August 27, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
Metro FY2526 ridership by station - map by Redditor misken67
  • Lawmakers Press For $2B For Olympics Transportation (LAist, Beverly Press)
  • Pasadena Considers Infrastructure District Funding For 710 Stub Area (Pasadena Now)
  • LAPD Using Anti-Camping Law Against MacArthur Park Vendors (Public Press, MV Voice)
  • L.A. Council Seeks To Fix Errors In Homeless Count (LAist)
  • Latest Metro Boardings-By-Station Maps (Reddit)
  • Carnage: Dashcam Vid Of Fatal Loose-Tire vs. Motorcycle Crash on 101 In NoHo (KTLA)
    • Two Hospitalized From DUI 3-Car Crash In Victorville (KTLA)
    • Truck Driver Crashes Onto Median Metrolink Tracks on 10 Freeway In Rosemead (KTLA, KABC)
    • CV Weekly Laments Spate Of Crashes
  • Metrolink Adds Late Night Service For Irvine Olivia Rodrigo Concerts This Weekend (KTLA)

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