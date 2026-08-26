Wednesday’s Headlines

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Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA
10:44 AM PDT on August 26, 2026
  • So Cal Heat Wave Well Above August Average (KTLA, KCAL, SC Signal)
  • Inglewood Approves Mobility Hubs Construction Contract (Urbanize)
  • ESFV Construction Contract Awarded (Daily News, LAT, Mass Transit)
  • Charter Reform: L.A. City Wants To Be Able To Sell Excess Asphalt (L.A. Material)
  • CA Bill Could Add PCH Speed Cameras In Long Beach (NBC4)
  • SaMo Big Blue Bus Secures $3M Bus Electrification Grant (SM Next)
  • More On Leimert Vision Theater Completing Revamp (Urbanize)
  • Federal Engineer Corps Invite Public To Walk Whittier Narrows Dam (SGV Tribune)
  • L.A. Decriminalizes Playing Ball On Sidewalks & Streets (Daily News)
  • A Line Train Hits, Hospitalizes Monrovia Pedestrian (Monrovia Now)
  • Carnage: Riverside Car vs. E-Scooter/E-Bike/E-Moto Crash Injures Two (KABC, KTLA, Daily News)
  • Fullerton Could Convert City Parking Lots To Housing (Voice of OC)

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