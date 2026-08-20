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Thursday’s Headlines

Bass and Raman debate, Culver City, Malibu, fareless transit, LAX, Pasadena, car-nage, and more
11:27 AM PDT on August 20, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
LAX PeopleMover at Metro LAX Station. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • Bass and Raman Debate Homelessness, Police, and More (LAist, LAT, KTLA, KABC, Daily News, Westside Current)
  • Culver City Candidates Debate Housing, Transportation (CC Crossroads)
  • More On Malibu Speed Cameras (Daily News)
  • KCAL Looks Into Making Metro Fareless
  • L.A. Council Fast-Tracks Temporary Olympics Projects (LAist, Daily News)
  • Could LAX People Mover Miss 2028 Olympics? (LAT)
    • Raman Campaigns On LAX People Mover Debacle (Rabble)
  • Pasadena Complete Sts Skeptical Of Pasadena Hydrogen Bus Plan
  • Amazon Launches E-Bike Delivery In Culver City (CC Crossroads)
  • San Marino Reduces Speeds, Calms Traffic Near Schools (SM Trib)
  • Leimert Park Vision Theater Set To Reopen (L.A. Local)
  • Culver City Could Tap Livable Communities Funding (CC Crossroads)
  • Carnage: Apparent DUI Driver Kills Lake Forest Motorcyclist (KTLA)
    • Driver Strikes, Kills Deer On 405 Near Getty Center (KABC)
    • Lake Elsinore Hit-and-Run Crash Confrontation Video (NBC4)

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