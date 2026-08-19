Wednesday’s Headlines
ICE, Forest Lawn, Raman and Bass to debate, Malibu speed cameras, D Line, Santa Monica, car-nage and more
By Joe Linton
11:13 AM PDT on August 19, 2026
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