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Wednesday’s Headlines

ICE, Forest Lawn, Raman and Bass to debate, Malibu speed cameras, D Line, Santa Monica, car-nage and more
11:13 AM PDT on August 19, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
D Line fashion video screengrab - via Reddit
  • Kids Struggle When ICE Abducts Parents (Public Press)
  • Advocates, Raman Call Out Bass For Delaying Forest Lawn Safety (Biking in L.A., NBC4, KNX, Linton Bluesky)
  • Bass and Raman Debate Tonight – Broadcast on LAist
  • Malibu To Activate PCH Speed Cameras In September (KTLA, Westside Current)
  • Louis Vuitton Ad Shows Off New Metro D Line Stations (Reddit)
  • 192-Affordable Housing Under Construction Next To Balboa BRT Station (Urbanize)
  • Santa Monica’s First SB79 Housing Proposal: 5 Townhomes In Place Of Single Family Home (Yo Venice)
  • County Looks To Ban New Oil Wells In Unincorporated Areas (SC Signal)
  • La Brea Tar Pits Revamp Receives State Financing (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: South L.A. Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Ped, Severely Injures Another (KCAL)
    • Huntington Beach Driver Kills Person In Wheelchair (KTLA)
    • Fiery Sunland Big Rig Crash Ignites Nearby Brush (KTLA, KABC)
    • Rollover Crash On 170 Freeway In NoHo (KTLA)

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