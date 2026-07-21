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Tuesday’s Headlines

Burbank BRT, CicLAvia, heat wave, Jason Gibbs, Vista Canyon, DTLA, Santa Monica, High Desert rail, car-nage, and more
10:35 AM PDT on July 21, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
Metro rendering of NoHo-Pasadena BRT in Burbank

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