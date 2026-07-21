Tuesday’s Headlines
Burbank BRT, CicLAvia, heat wave, Jason Gibbs, Vista Canyon, DTLA, Santa Monica, High Desert rail, car-nage, and more
By Joe Linton
10:35 AM PDT on July 21, 2026
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
This Week In Livable Streets
Not a lot this week with World Cup finished and L.A. City Council on recess, but Metro and County Supervisors are still meeting
CicLAvia – Meet the Hollywoods – Open Streets Open Thread
CicLAvia opened six miles of streets through West Hollywood, Hollywood, and East Hollywood - and dovetailed with the World Cup final - but did those two events mix as well as they might have?
Monday’s Headlines
Heatwave, Metro vs. Burbank, CicLAvia, World Cup, Pasadena, Artesia, Glendale, Metrolink, car-nage, and more
Metro Board to Consider Approving $100 Million for Freeway Expansion
Next week the Metro board will vote on $100M+ worth of freeway expansion, mainly for widening the 91 Freeway in North Long Beach, Artesia and Cerritos
July 17, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
West Hollywood water main, Metro BRT vs. Burbank, Long Beach, Metro board, Santa Monica, Pico Blvd, Riverside, and more
July 17, 2026