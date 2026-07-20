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This Week In Livable Streets

Not a lot this week with World Cup finished and L.A. City Council on recess, but Metro and County Supervisors are still meeting
5:03 PM PDT on July 20, 2026
This Week In Livable Streets
Metro buses. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.

Not a lot this week with World Cup finished and L.A. City Council on recess, but Metro and County Supervisors are still meeting.

    • Tuesday 7/21 – The Re-Imagine Los Angeles Coalition is urging folks to support two items the Board of Supervisors will consider at its 9:30 a.m. meeting on Tuesday. One would shift the probation budget toward community-based solutions. Another would strengthen the L.A. County Ethics Commission. Details at Coalition talking points and at meeting agenda.
    • Thursday 7/23 – The full Metro board will meet to discuss and vote on various items, including another $100 million for freeway widening, electric buses, and more. Meeting agenda and staff reports at Metro meeting page.
    • Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help.
    • Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:
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    Photo of Joe Linton
    Joe Linton

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