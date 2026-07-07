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It's hot, CicLAvia returns to Hollywoods, mayor's race, Watts Towers, World Cup transit, OC Streetcar, e-buses, car-nage, and more
10:04 AM PDT on July 7, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
CicLAvia - Meet the Hollywoods will take place Sunday June 19
  • Southern California Heat Wave (KTLA, KABC, KCAL)
  • CicLAvia Returns To West Hollywood and Hollywood July 19 (WeHo Times)
  • Mike Bonin Explains L.A. Mayor Race (KTLA)
  • SCAG Seeks Public Comment On FTIP Transpo Plan (Westside Current)
  • Watts Towers Receives $10M Greening Grant (KABC)
    • Preservation List Recognizes Watts Towers As Irreplaceable (L.A. Magazine)
  • Defector Reports A Positive World Cup Metro Transit Experience
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Cyclist In West Long Beach (Biking in L.A., LB Post, KCAL)
    • Driver Crashes Into Larchmont Store (Larchmont Buzz)
    • Driver Crashes Into DTLA Light Pole (Reddit)
    • Driver Crashes Into Lake Elsinore Gym (NBC4)
    • Driver Crashes Into Monrovia Dog Grooming Shop (SGV Tribune)
    • Murder Charges Filed In Deadly Playa Del Rey Crash (Westside Current)
  • New OCTA Streetcar Video Shows First Own-Power Test Run
  • Boston Moves Forward With E-Buses, While NYC Pauses (SBMass)

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