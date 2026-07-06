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Monday’s Headlines

LAX, South Pasadena, Pasadena, SB79, MacArthur Park, Monrovia, car-nage, and more
10:29 AM PDT on July 6, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
LAX PeopleMover at Metro LAX Station. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • Nick Andert Explains the LAX People Mover Delays (YouTube)
  • SP Review Profiles So. Pas’ Popular Bike Bus
  • Pasadena Installing 2 New Flashing Beacon Crosswalks (Pasadena Now)
  • Pasadena Arroyo Project Would Remove Trees, Small Creek (LAist)
  • More On SB79 Transit-Oriented Housing Law Taking Effect (CCWW News)
  • Car-Free MacArthur Park Demo Party This Weekend July 11-12 (L.A. Local)
  • Monrovia Community Bike Ride On August 1 (Monrovia Now)
  • Metro Bus Operator Hits/Kills Pedestrian Near Skid Row (KTLA, KABC, KCAL)
  • Carnage: Driver Killed In Long Beach 710 Freeway Solo Crash (KTLA)
    • Person Killed In 4-Car Crash In Encino (KCAL, Daily News)
    • Malibu Driver Crashes Into Pole, Closes PCH (KCAL)
  • Heat Wave This Week (KTLA)

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