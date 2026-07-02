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Thursday’s Headlines

World Cup, Glendale, Measure ULA, SB79, Overland, Pacific Palisades, Diane DuBois, car-nage, heat waves, and more
9:38 AM PDT on July 2, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
2024 Potrero Canyon Pedestrian Bridge project slide
  • SoFi Hosts Spain v. Austria World Cup Match Today 12 Noon (The Source)
    • Match Could “Jam Freeways” (KTLA)
  • Split Glendale Council Approves Metro NoHo-Pasadena BRT Arrangement (GNP)
  • Council Votes Against Putting ULA Reform Measure On November Ballot (LAist, Mar Vista Voice, Westside Current)
  • More Homes Coming Near Transit Hubs (NBC4)
  • Glendale Council: Metro Longtimer Najarian Out, Safe Streets Advocate Bartrosouf In (CV Weekly)
  • Letter: Anti-Overland-Safety Project Campaign Misleading (CC Crossroads)
  • L.A. Planning Palisades Ped Bridge Over PCH (Westside Current)
  • CicLAvia To Return To Hollywood On July 19 (KABC)
  • The Worst Places To Park A Car In L.A. (L.A. Local)
  • Former Lakewood Councilmember, Metro Boardmember Diane DuBois Dies (Los Cerritos News)
  • CV Weekly Criticizes La Crescenta Blvd Bike Lanes, While Recalling Biking As Kid
  • Carnage: Anaheim Driver Injured Crashing Into Tree (KTLA)
    • Pregnant Mother Killed In Apple Valley Crash (KABC)
    • Driver Pleads Not Guilty To Deadly 2024 DUI Crash (KTLA)
  • Record Heat Across US (KTLA, Guardian) and Europe (Guardian)

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