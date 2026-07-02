Guest Editorial: Ferry Could Span Beach Bike Path’s Unfinished Marina Peninsula Gap

Every summer, Los Angeles County runs the Marina del Rey WaterBus — a small, seasonal service that quietly demonstrates how much mobility can be unlocked with modest infrastructure. What the WaterBus doesn’t do, at least not yet, is help the thousands of people who bike between the South Bay and Santa Monica.

Marina del Rey WaterBus

Marina del Rey WaterBus route map

At Ballona Creek, the Marvin Braude Bike Trail reaches the exact point where a short water crossing — roughly 250 to 300 feet — would link riders directly to the Marina Peninsula. Instead, cyclists are pushed into a 1.5-mile long inland detour through Fiji Way, Admiralty Way, and Washington Boulevard.

The 1.5-mile detour cyclists use to get around the Marina del Rey beach bike path gap

For people commuting to work, that detour adds time, stress, and exposure to fast‑moving traffic.

A bike‑friendly micro‑ferry would change that. The County already has the operational framework through its contractor Hornblower: vessels, insurance, staffing, and a proven seasonal schedule. One potential stop could be at the UCLA Marina Aquatic Center, with its low‑slope concrete ramp used for rowing shells and sailboats.

The need is not new. In the 1970s, Councilmember Marvin Braude fought to secure continuous coastal access when private property owners blocked the route between Ballona Creek and the Marina. He argued that safe passage along the coast should not depend on detours or gatekeepers. A short ferry across the creek would honor that same principle today — a practical fix that restores the direct connection the bikeway was always meant to have.

Writer David Kipen floated a version of this idea years ago, imagining a small ferry to bridge the gap at Ballona Creek. He didn’t know about the WaterBus at the time, but his suggestion captured the same spirit: that small, quirky interventions can solve long‑standing mobility problems.

A pilot ferry could operate during the same season as the WaterBus, giving riders a direct connection across the creek during the months when cycling volumes are highest. Even a limited‑season service would meaningfully shorten trips for people traveling between the Westside’s job centers, and it would demonstrate how small, targeted mobility improvements can unlock regional connectivity.

With existing WaterBus operations already in place, this is a rare mobility idea that is both visionary and operationally straightforward. It’s time to pilot it.