Wednesday’s Headlines
SB79, Ohio Avenue, Long Beach, daylighting, Sunset Junction, wildlife crossing, gas tax, car-nage, and more
By Joe Linton
8:17 AM PDT on July 1, 2026
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
Eyes on the Street: Grevelia Pocket Park
This park tucks a well-curated piece of green space into a nook of South Pasadena by the 110 Freeway.
July 1, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
World Cup urbanism, CicLAvia, Culver City Pride Ride, UCLA parking, homelessness funding, Manhattan Beach, Claremont, car-nage, and more
June 30, 2026
CicLAvia Leimert Park Meets Expo Park
CicLAvia's 66th open streets festival highlighted the significance of culture in reclaiming streets for people
June 30, 2026
L.A. Streetsblog Honored By L.A. Press Club
Streetsblog team members were finalists for nine different awards for calendar year 2025 reporting, and placed second or third in six categories
June 29, 2026
This Week In Livable Streets
World Cup action, Independence Day, and more
June 29, 2026