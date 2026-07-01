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SB79, Ohio Avenue, Long Beach, daylighting, Sunset Junction, wildlife crossing, gas tax, car-nage, and more
8:17 AM PDT on July 1, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
LADOT rendering of Ohio Avenue project
  • SB79 TOD Zoning Takes Effect Today, Permits Some Density in 57 L.A. Station Areas (LAT, L.A. Material)
  • Homeowners To Appeal Ohio Avenue Safety Upgrades Before Board of Public Works (CCWW News)
  • Long Beach To Celebrate World Cup Final With 4-Mile Beach Streets (LB Post)
  • County Sheriffs Dept Enforcing Intersection Daylighting Law (Pasadena Now)
  • 6-Story 105-Unit Affordable Apartments Coming to Sunset Junction Area (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: Driver Killed Crashing Into Pole In Sherman Oaks (KTLA)
    • Passenger Killed In Moreno Valley 60 Freeway Crash (KABC)
    • Driver Arrested For DUI Rollover Crash (SC Signal)
  • 101 Wildlife Crossing Project Enters New Phase Over Agoura Road (KTLA)
  • State Gas Tax 2 Cents Inflation Increase Starts Today (KABC)

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