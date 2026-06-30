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Tuesday’s Headlines

World Cup urbanism, CicLAvia, Culver City Pride Ride, UCLA parking, homelessness funding, Manhattan Beach, Claremont, car-nage, and more
10:36 AM PDT on June 30, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
CicLAvia - Leimert Park meets Expo Park presented by Metro. Photo by Joe Linton
  • Torched Reviews World Cup Celebratory Urbanism So Far
  • More South L.A. CicLAvia Photos (Reddit)
  • 6th Annual Culver City Pride Ride (CC Crossroads)
  • Daily Bruin Editorial: Prioritize Alternatives, Not Parking
  • LAHSA Sues HUD Over Withholding Homelessness Funding (LAist)
  • Foothill A Line Authority Kicks Off Pre-Construction To Claremont
  • LTSC Statement On 4th/Central Development (Rafu Shimpo)
  • Manhattan Beach Debuts Wave Rider Electric Shuttle Microtransit (KTLA)
  • L.A. Voter Turnout Soared (Xtown)
  • Santa Clarita Considers E-Bike/E-Moto Restrictions (SC Signal)
  • Claremont Increases Dial-A-Ride Fares (Courier)
  • Carnage: Simi Valley Driver Crashes Into Shopping Center, Killing One Person and Injuring Five (LAT, KTLA, NBC4, KABC)
    • Grieving Manhattan Beach Mother Pushes For Stricter DUI Laws (KCAL)
  • Caltrans Receives $1.4M Grant For Data Collection For Highway Safety (SCV News)

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Photo of Joe Linton
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