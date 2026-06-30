CicLAvia Leimert Park Meets Expo Park

CicLAvía participants are wowed by the skills of DAANSEKOU founder Daunté Fyall (L) and Master Djeli Fode Sissoko (R), who made their way up Crenshaw Blvd. as part of the procession for Leimert Park's Day of the Ancestors. Image: Sahra Sulaiman/Streetsblog L.A.
The day may have started out gloomy, but spirits were high as thousands from the South Central community and beyond came out to play on Martin Luther King, Jr. and Crenshaw Boulevards for CicLAvia’s 66th open streets festival on Sunday.
The 3.6-mile route, running between Exposition Park (in front of the BMO Soccer Stadium) and the Leimert Park Plaza at 43rd and Crenshaw, largely mirrored the King Day parade route that regularly draws hundreds of thousands to King Boulevard each January. That made it a comfortable fit for many area residents, who came out to participate in their own way – whether it was strolling with a loved one, testing out their rollerskating skills, skateboarding with a friend, enjoying a bike ride with their kids, talking to their neighbors, showing off their bikes, catching up with community movers and shakers, getting quick tune-ups or repairs from some of the participating neighborhood bike shops, or just sitting outside to watch the spectacle roll by.
Several of the local bike clubs made their presence known, including the Crenshaw Bike Club (below), by rolling through as a group. Others, like the East Side Riders, opted to work the hub, offering repairs and selling coffee and flowers with Beanie Cycle.
Coinciding with the 16th annual Day of the Ancestors: Festival of Masks in Leimert Park – long considered the cultural beating heart of the Black community – CicLAvía participants were treated to a multigenerational celebration of culture, dance, music, poetry, rhythms, art, memory, people, and place. The event was organized by L.A. Commons and the KAOS Network.
The ancestors procession, which began on the plaza at 43rd Place and Degnan, threaded its way northward through the delighted crowd at the hub on Crenshaw Boulevard.
It then wound back into the village, heading down Degnan and back to the plaza, where the performances continued all afternoon.
Each segment of the procession honored a different beloved community member. This year’s honorees included the late S. Pearl Sharp, Horace Tapscott, Aiysha Sinclair, Meri Ka Ra (Reverend Richard Byrd), and Kimberly Bolanile Paggett.
Leimert Park plaza also played host to the CicLAvía afterparty after the streets had all been reopened to cars. RideOn Bike Co-op‘s Adé Neff took off his metaphorical bike shop hat and put on his Utopia Tribe one, gifting yet another joyous dance party to visitors and regulars alike.
Sahra is Communities Editor for Streetsblog L.A., covering the intersection of mobility with race, class, history, representation, policing, housing, health, culture, community, and access to the public space in Boyle Heights and South Central Los Angeles.
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