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Monday’s Headlines

L.A. street neglect, Measure ULA, streetlights, South Pasadena, Destination Crenshaw, Pasadena, Glendale, car-nage, and more
10:56 AM PDT on June 29, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
L.A. City Bureau of Street Services resurfacing in Northridge earlier this month. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • L.A. City Resurfacing Prioritizes Bel Air Over Boyle Heights (L.A. Reported)
  • L.A. Council Approves $544M In ULA Affordability Programs (LAT)
  • Property Owners Reject Streetlight Tax (LAist, LAT)
  • More On South Pasadena Approving Fremont Bikeway (SP Review)
  • Plan Commission Approves G Line Station Rezoning (Urbanize)
  • Black Leaders Push To Finish Destination Crenshaw (Sentinel)
  • July 12 Pasadena Water Project Bike Ride (Colorado Blvd)
  • Glendale Honors Outgoing Councilmember Ara Najarian (GNP, CV Weekly)
  • Glendale Exempts Fire Zone Property From SB79 (GNP)
  • Torrance Approves CIP, Includes Road Widening, Bike Lanes (Daily Breeze)
  • BB Gun Shooter Fires At Naked Bike Ride (LAT)
  • Carnage: Driver Kills DTLA Pedestrian (LAT)
    • Speeding Venice Driver Crashed Into Father, Resulting In Amputation (KABC)
  • Student Invents Radar Tech To Warn Peds Of Approaching Cars (LCF Outlook)

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