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Thursday’s Headlines

ICE, World Cup game today, Measure HLA, Boyle Heights fire out, Toronto Barrier, Measure ULA, Culver City, Dodgers Stadium, car-nage, and more
10:44 AM PDT on June 25, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
Concrete Toronto barriers on 3rd Street in downtown Los Angeles. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • The Heavy Toll Of ICE Terror On L.A. Communities (Capital & Main)
  • Free Fan Zone Today Through Sunday At Union Station (NBC4, Eastsider)
  • Judge Issues Early Rulings For L.A. City In Linton Measure HLA Case (Bikas)
  • Boyle Heights Lineage Fire Pretty Much Out (BH Beat, Public Press, Spectrum1, KABC)
  • SBLA Vid: Real Toronto Barrier Really From Toronto (SBLA Bluesky)
  • State Lawmakers Look To Reduce ULA Mansion Tax Percentage (Squawk Box)
  • Give Input On Safe Routes To Culver City Schools (CC Crossroads)
  • Give Input On Transit/Walk To/From Dodger Stadium (LAist)
  • City Event Czar Krekorian Got Stuck In Traffic On Way To Stadium (Politico)
  • L.A. Needs More Parks (Living Infrastructure)
  • Driver Crashes Into E Line In DTLA, Flees (Eastsider)
  • Carnage: Stevenson Ranch Crash Sends Injured Person To Hospital (KHTS)
    • Beverly Hills Driver Crashes Through Fence Into Playground (Beverly Press)

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