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Wednesday’s Headlines

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9:40 AM PDT on June 17, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
Juneteenth is almost here. Kick the day off with a bike ride from Earle's on Crenshaw to Bruce's Beach and back to Leimert Park for the festival.
  • This Friday, join the Freedom Ride LA crew and We Major for a 9 a.m. meet up at Earle’s on Crenshaw, then roll out at 9:30 a.m. to historic Bruce’s Beach. Then ride back to Leimert Park to enjoy the Juneteenth festival, which runs from noon til 7 p.m. Or stay put in Leimert Park and join L.A. Commons at 10 a.m. to help make masks for next weekend’s festival of the ancestors.
  • L.A. parks are also celebrating Juneteenth with a number of events (CBSLA); LA Local has a guide to Juneteenth events in South L.A. and Inglewood
  • Speaking of L.A. parks, today in council: L.A. voters could be asked to boost spending on parks. Finding the money comes later (LAT). Advocates hoped for more (LA Public Press). See the regular and special agenda for more.
  • 250,000sf studio complex approved at 3701 S. Stocker St. in Baldwin Hills (Urbanize LA)
  • As the industrial area along the L.A. River turns into an extension of downtown’s Arts District, some commercial property owners want a Business Improvement District to fund security and services. Opponents fear gentrification. (LA Local)
  • Eaton Fire survivors sound off at Altadena council meeting to prevent invasion of home developers (CBSLA)
  • Pasadena Unified’s plan to cut down nearly 200 trees angers residents (LAist); Pasadena City Council asks for clarity on tree removals amid PUSD’s post-fire soil plan (SGV Tribune)
  • A year after ICE raids terrorized Los Angeles, a rattled city counts its scars: ‘The arrests never really stopped’ (The Guardian)
  • He graduated high school with honors. ICE detained him the next day (LAT)
  • Advocates demand action over treatment of street vendors in Riverside (LAT)
  • Between the drop in speeding and red light tickets (LB Post) and the length of time it takes to get minor traffic improvements approved and installed (LB Post), residents are concerned that drivers believe they can flout laws with impunity. City workers are struggling to keep up with the flood of requests for safer streets (LB Post)
  • Possible car-jacking-in DTLA-turned-hit-and-run rampage through Culver City injures four pedestrians and an officer (KTLA; CBSLA); some of the pedestrians were injured during the pursuit through Culver City (ABC7)
  • Two beatings, shooting by L.A. sheriff’s deputies at center of watchdog records lawsuit (LAT)
  • Family members and supporters of Bryan Bostic – who died during a recent traffic stop – receive ban from Inglewood City Council meeting (LA Local)
  • Food as experience, community, history, rootedness, and more: the L.A. Times looks at 50 spots that “define living here” (LAT)
  • Waymo expansion efforts continue to hit snags (NYT)
  • Metro Offers Stress Free, Comfortable Travel for All with Calming Rooms, Accessibility Tools, Heat Mitigation (Metro.net); Even with enhanced service long lines for shuttles and congestion around the stadium meant some Metro trips were not as smooth as fans had hoped (Fox 11)
  • Metro says D Line ridership is boosting ridership across the system (The Source)
  • In the other LA: In America’s Poorest State, Unhoused People May Soon Be Jailed (Capital B)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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Sahra Sulaiman
Sahra is Communities Editor for Streetsblog L.A., covering the intersection of mobility with race, class, history, representation, policing, housing, health, culture, community, and access to the public space in Boyle Heights and South Central Los Angeles.

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