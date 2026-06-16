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Tuesday’s Headlines: Wake up, babe. A new way to pronounce Los Angeles just dropped.

LOHS Angeles, Loss Angeles, or Los Ángeles?
9:42 AM PDT on June 16, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines: Wake up, babe. A new way to pronounce Los Angeles just dropped.
  • Jamie Lee Curtis and Mariska Hartigay debate the pronunciation of Los Angeles. Los Feliz catches a stray. (Variety)
  • Paging Dr. Lucy: Stress on San Andreas Fault reaches highest levels in 1,000 years (University of Hawai’i)
  • Anaheim police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed bicyclist (CBSLA)
  • With the Locals Only Passport, every dollar spent stays in South Central L.A. (CALÓ News)
  • Piñata makers have always been lightning quick to incorporate notable figures and events into their work. L.A. Material looks at the Politics-to-Piñata Pipeline
  • With World Cup watch party, MacArthur Park reclaims public space for the community (LA Local)
  • Measure to put affordable homes on Santa Monica Airport land won’t be on November ballot (LAist)
  • Rules Committee balks at plans to expand L.A. City Council to 25 members (Los Angeles Times); L.A. Squawk Box looks at the lead up to that and other votes.
  • Trump transit secretary rescinds key 1964 civil rights law prohibiting transpo agencies from implementing programs or activities that unintentionally and disproportionately impact protected groups (KQED)
  • Uber, Lyft accused of charging different fees for the same rides at the same time (LAT)
  • Wildlife Crossings Are More Than Just Bridges for Animals (Governing)
  • Today in hate-reads: On Sunday, the California Post declared in an “exclusive” that during their 8 a.m. survey of the newly opened D line extension, ridership seemed somewhat sparse. Apparently dissatisfied that their exclusive did not cause enough uproar, they rewrote the same story as an editorial, calling the building of transit a “folly.”
  • Speaking of the D, depending on your point of origin, it could be one of the best ways to get to the LACMA art party and parade this Saturday, given that a mile of Wilshire will be closed (LAT). Metro will also offer access to the Metro Art Bus and tours highlighting Metro Art at the Wilshire/Fairfax Station.

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA; national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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Sahra Sulaiman
Sahra is Communities Editor for Streetsblog L.A., covering the intersection of mobility with race, class, history, representation, policing, housing, health, culture, community, and access to the public space in Boyle Heights and South Central Los Angeles.

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