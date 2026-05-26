Skip to content
Sponsored
Safety

Tuesday’s Headlines

Metro fare payment, Culver City, Pasadena, MacArthur Park, Glendale, South L.A., car-nage, and more
10:52 AM PDT on May 26, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
New Culver City protected bike lanes - photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • Soft Launch: You Can Pay Metro Fare With Credit Card (Torched)
  • More On Culver City Bike/Bus Project (CC Crossroads)
  • Pasadena Advocates Proposing Community Bike Plan (Pasadena Now)
  • City Replacing MacArthur Park Area Fences With Sphere Bollards (Public Press)
  • Glendale To Bid Farewell To Ara Najarian On June 17 (GNP)
  • Selection Committee To Replace Metro’s Dutra Today 11 a.m. (Linton Bluesky)
  • South L.A. Expo Park Pool Closed Indefinitely (Torched)
  • City Budget Preserves Safe Parking Funding (Public Press)
  • Glendale Modifies Development Standards, SB79 Response (GNP)
  • Summer Antelope Valley Beach Bus Returns (KTLA, LAist)
  • WeHo Bike Coalition To Host Pride Ride (WeHo Times)
  • Carnage: Person Killed, Another Injured, In Montebello 60 Freeway Crash (Eastsider)
    • Driver Killed In Pasadena Rollover Crash (Pasadena Now)
    • Motorcyclist Killed In Sherman Oaks Car Crash (KABC)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Share on Facebook Share on Bluesky
Photo of Joe Linton
Joe Linton

Read More:

Safety

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Safety

This Week In Livable Streets

May 26, 2026
Metro

Gateway Cities Elect Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson To Metro Board

May 26, 2026
Culver City

Culver City Celebrates New Bus and Bike Lanes on Washington and Adams

May 22, 2026
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

May 22, 2026
D Line Dash commuter race

Metro D Line Subway Rider Takes First Place in Race vs. Car and Bike Competition

May 21, 2026
See all posts