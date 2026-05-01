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Friday’s Headlines

May Day, Voting Rights Act, curb ramp costs, Ride that D, WeHo CicLAvia, Whittier election, East Hollywood, Pasadena, car-nage, and more
9:43 AM PDT on May 1, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
CicLAvia in West Hollywood in 2024. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

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