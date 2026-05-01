Friday’s Headlines
May Day, Voting Rights Act, curb ramp costs, Ride that D, WeHo CicLAvia, Whittier election, East Hollywood, Pasadena, car-nage, and more
By Joe Linton
9:43 AM PDT on May 1, 2026
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
Santa Monica Kicks Off Bike Month By Starting Automated Bike Lane Enforcement
State's first AI bike lane enforcement goes live.
May 1, 2026
Ribbon Cutting Celebrates New Mixed-Use Affordable Housing at Vermont/Santa Monica Metro Station
Little Tokyo Service Center's new Santa Monica & Vermont Apartments provide 185 affordable units, half permanent supportive housing and half low-income
April 30, 2026
SGV Connect 147: Living Schools and the Covina City Council Race
The executive director of Active SGV updates us on an exciting project for El Monte schools and we begin our election 2026 coverage.
April 30, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
May Day, World Cup, e-bike vouchers, 311, Hollywood, DTLA, LB Airport, Inglewood, car-nage, and more
April 30, 2026
GoSGV Program to Distribute $2000 E-Bike Vouchers to SGV Residents. Apply Now!
$2000 e-bike vouchers mean "hundreds of households who have the option to load up their kids and groceries on a cargo bike... without sitting in traffic and burning gas." Applicants must be at least 18 and live in the San Gabriel Valley.
April 29, 2026