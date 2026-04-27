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This Week In Livable Streets

May Day marches, Peace March, Metro Sepulveda Transit Corridor, Culver City traffic calming, and more.
4:14 PM PDT on April 27, 2026
This Week In Livable Streets
This Friday May 1 is International Workers Day

May Day marches, Peace March, Metro Sepulveda Transit Corridor, Culver City traffic calming, and more.

  • Today Monday 4/27 through Tuesday 5/5 – Metro will host a series of Sepulveda Transit Corridor community meetings. These will feature an overview of the Locally Preferred Alternative and an update on next steps, including information about the environmental process, geotechnical investigations and project delivery. All meetings will feature the same presentation, followed by a Q&A session. The series includes in-person sessions in Sherman Oaks 5:30p.m. Monday 4/27, Culver City 6 p.m. Tuesday 4/28, Van Nuys 10 a.m. Saturday 5/2, and Westwood 5:30 p.m. Tuesday 5/5.
  • Tuesday 4/28 – SCOPE will host a poster-making session Tuesday for a peace march on Wednesday and a May Day march on Friday – see below for both. Even if you can’t attend every march, your posters will still be out in the streets spreading love and power. All supplies will be provided. Just bring your energy and creativity. Poster-making from 2-5 p.m. at SCOPE at 1715 W. Florence Avenue in South Los Angeles. Find details at SCOPE Instagram.
  • Wednesday 4/29 – SCOPE and others will host a Peace March commemorating the April 29, 1992 L.A. uprising. The event will be a powerful community gathering to honor the lives impacted and reflect on its lasting significance in South Central Los Angeles. Free food while supplies last. Community March gathers at 3 p.m. for a 3:30 p.m. departure from SCOPE at 1715 W. Florence Avenue. March proceeds to Florence and Normandie. Find details at SCOPE Instagram.
  • Thursday 4/30 – Culver City will host a community meeting for the Rancho Higuera Neighborhood Traffic Management Program Phase 2. City staff will present proposed traffic calming options for residents to consider and provide feedback. Meeting will be 7-8:30 p.m. at the Patacchia Conference Room at City Hall. Find details at project webpage.
  • Friday 5/1 – May 1 is International Workers Day. Many groups, including the Los Angeles May Day Coalition, are calling for: No Work. No School. No Shopping. Alongside the work stoppage, join a May Day march from MacArthur Park to City Hall. Gather at 7th and Park View Street at MacArthur Park at 10 a.m. Join the rally at L.A. City Hall at 12 noon. A Boyle Heights May Day march will gather at Mariachi Plaza at 4 p.m. and march to the Metropolitan Detention Center downtown. Find additional May Day event information at Union del Barrio, SCOPE, Centro CSO, L.A. Voice, and Latino Equality Alliance.
  • Saturdays and Sundays through 6/14 – Metro will host free art/architecture tours of Union Station (in English and Spanish – see schedule). Tours start at 10:30 a.m. For schedule and to reserve a spot, go to Eventbrite.
  • Next week – concluding Wednesday 5/6 – Metro is hosting listening sessions to shape its overall governance structure in response to L.A. County governance reforms underway. Meetings conclude with a 6 p.m. virtual town hall on Wednesday 5/6. Find details at The Source.
  • Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help.
  • Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:
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