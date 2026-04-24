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Friday’s Headlines

ICE, large asphalt repair, CicLAvia, speed cameras, Fernando Dutra, "L.A. Critical Mass", car-nage, and more
10:10 AM PDT on April 24, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
Large asphalt repair on Mason Avenue. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • ICE Targeting Parents At So Cal School Drop-Offs (L.A. Taco)
  • Disinvestment and Large Asphalt Repair Are Wrecking L.A. Streets (Streets for All)
  • CicLAvia West L.A. Is This Sunday (Biking in L.A., LAist, CCWW News)
  • More On L.A. City Speed Camera Program (L.A. Local)
  • Dutra Expects to Remain Metro Chair Through July 23 (@Linton Bluesky)
  • Neighbors Work To Reclaim Abandoned Oil Site Near USC (Annenberg)
  • L.A. Local Profiles “The L.A. Chapter of Critical Mass”
    • Note that many early L.A. Critical Mass participants are dismissive of current Trumpist LACM leaders who are co-opting what had been essentially a leaderless anarchic celebration/resistance ride – see various posts at Reddit
  • Carnage: Person Killed In Boyle Heights Crash (Eastsider, KTLA, KCAL)
    • Civil Trial Begins In Grossman Hit-and-Run Killing (NBC4)
  • Santa Ana Interested In Speed Camera Program (LAist)

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