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Wednesday’s Headlines

ICE, Fernando Dutra, Pasadena 710 plan, Measure HLA, e-bikes, Union Station, Amtrak, car-nage and more
8:50 AM PDT on April 15, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
Fernando Dutra at Metro 2025 State of the Agency event. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • ICE Terror Continues (L.A. Taco)
  • Early Whittier Election Results Have Metro Chair Dutra Trailing (Whittier DN, Whittier Informed, MoveLA, Reddit)
    • If results hold, Dutra would leave Metro board by late April
  • Pasadena Approves 710 Stub Plan Next Steps (PSN)
    • 710 Restorative Justice Separate Decision Pending (Pasadena Now)
  • Judge Partial Measure HLA Ruling Supports City Ordinance (Bikas)
  • L.A. Looks To Restrict E-Bikes From Non-Bike Trails (LAist, LAT)
    • LAT on E-Bikes Trail Conflicts Around So Cal
  • More On Pasadena Early BRT Construction Underway (Urbanize)
  • Person Killed In Fatal Stabbing At Union Station (KCAL, NBC4)
  • Amtrak Train Strikes/Kills Glendale Pedestrian (Eastsider)
  • Amtrak Adds World Cup Service (NBC4)
  • Congress Appropriates $90M For L.A. Olympic Transpo (Westside Current)
  • Carnage: NoHo DUI Driver, Who Killed Two, Charged With Murder (KTLA)
    • Driver Crashes Off 60 Freeway Into City of Industry Car Dealership (KTLA)

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