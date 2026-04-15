Wednesday’s Headlines
ICE, Fernando Dutra, Pasadena 710 plan, Measure HLA, e-bikes, Union Station, Amtrak, car-nage and more
By Joe Linton
8:50 AM PDT on April 15, 2026
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