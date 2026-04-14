Skip to content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

LAX People Mover, Olympics, E Line, potholes, Venice Blvd., TOD, Pasadena bike/walk, G Line, car-nage, and more
11:17 AM PDT on April 14, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
LAX PeopleMover at Metro LAX Station. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • Delayed Troubled LAX People Mover To Start Full Testing This Month (LAist)
  • Patsaouras: 2028 Olympics Could Mean Traffic Armageddon (Sports Examiner)
  • Rider Struck On Head While On Metro E Line (KCAL)
  • More On Waymo/Waze Reporting Potholes (LAT)
  • How Venice Blvd. Radicalized One Urbanist (Mar Vista Voice)
  • 260-Unit Apartments About To Open At La Cienega/Jefferson Station (Urbanize)
  • Don’t Sacrifice Fledgling ULA Mansion Tax (Mar Vista Voice)
  • Commission To Receive Update On Pasadena Bike/Walk Plan (Pasadena Now)
  • G Line Construction Impacting Student Commutes (VNHS Mirror)
  • Revitalize Rose Pedestrian Project Construction Kicks Off (Westside Current, Yo Venice)
  • Carnage: 10 Injured In Van-Car Crash On 170 Freeway In NoHo (KTLA)
    • Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Valencia Pedestrian (KHTS)
  • How Paris Olympics Cleaned Up the River Seine (Torched)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Share on Facebook Share on Bluesky
Photo of Joe Linton
Joe Linton

Read More:

Safety | Today's Headlines

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Westside Subway

Check Out ‘Wilshire Subway’ Book and Exhibition

April 14, 2026
Measure HLA - Healthy Streets

New Lawsuit and Denied Appeals Highlight Ongoing Fight Over Measure HLA Implementation

April 13, 2026
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

April 13, 2026
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

April 13, 2026
bus lanes

L.A. Bus Lane Enforcement Camera Citations Generated Nearly $20 Million Last Year

April 10, 2026
See all posts