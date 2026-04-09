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Thursday’s Headlines

ICE, Bike Oven, Measure HLA, Measure ULA, Pasadena, Boyle Heights, WeHo, Metro G Line, charter reform, Pomona, pothole, car-nage, and more
9:35 AM PDT on April 9, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
Metro map of anticipated future K Line connections - via Metro presentation
  • ICE Terror Continues (L.A. Taco)
  • NPR Marketplace Visits L.A.’s Bike Oven
  • In Personal Capacity, Joe Linton Files Second HLA Lawsuit (Biking in L.A., Bikas)
  • Why L.A. Is Looking To Reform ULA “Mansion Tax” (LAist)
  • Pasadena Repairing/Replacing Sidewalks – For Better Accessibility (Pasadena Now)
  • Boyle Heights Parking Ticket Numbers Rising (BH Beat)
  • More On WeHo K Line EIFD Approval (Beverly Press)
  • More On Metro Sepulveda Subway Plan (VNHS Mirror)
  • Metro G Line Construction Detour at Sepulveda Station (The Source, Urbanize)
  • L.A. Charter Reform Sidesteps Councilmember Project Prerogative (MVV)
  • Long Beach Plans Cambodia Town Gateway (LB Post)
  • Pomona To Study Uses For Shuttered Golf Site (SGV Trib)
  • Pasadena Parking District Reports Declining Revenue (Pasadena Now)
  • Caltrans To Fix Monster Pothole On 14 Freeway In Antelope Valley (NBC4)
  • Carnage: Big Rig Crashes Through 118 Freeway Barrier in Granada Hills (KABC)
  • Mission Viejo Planning Safe Routes To School (Voice of OC)
  • Isn’t Every Month Distracted Driving Month? (SCV News)

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