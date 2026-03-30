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This Week In Livable Streets

Covina Walk Audit, Big Blue Bus service changes, Whittier Narrows, and more

3:55 PM PDT on March 30, 2026

Covina Walk Audit this Friday

Covina Walk Audit, Big Blue Bus service changes, Whittier Narrows, Valley River connections, and more.

  • Beginning Wednesday 4/1 - Metro is hosting listening sessions to shape its overall governance structure in response to Council governance reforms underway. Find details at The Source.
  • Thursday 4/2 - The Los Angeles City Department of Transportation (LADOT) will host an in-person workshop on East San Fernando Valley L.A. River path connections. The meeting will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the Fireside Room, in the Campus Center, at L.A. Valley College. Find more information at LADOT RSVP form, project page, or project flier.
  • Friday 4/3 - The city of Covina and ActiveSGV invite you to participate in a Walk audit to share feedback on potential safety improvements for 2nd Avenue and Rowland Street. Meet at 3 p.m. at the southwest corner of Shoppers Lane and Rowland Street. Find event details and rsvp at Eventbrite.
  • Saturday 4/4 - Active SGV will host a free Easy Access bike ride from El Monte to the Whittier Narrows BMX pump track. Watch a track demo from local riders. Bring a long sleeve shirt, pants, and receive a free one day pass to try it out. Find event details and rsvp at Eventbrite.
  • Sunday 4/5 - Santa Monica Big Blue Bus will make modest service changes. Find details at BBB webpage.
  • Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help.
  • Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:
Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

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