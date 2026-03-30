Monday’s Headlines

Streetsblog websites are migrating to a new platform this week. The changes should be essentially unnoticeable to you, reader - but there will be brief interruptions. If your Streetsblog website isn't working, wait a minute, then refresh your browser. As part of the transition, there will be a day or so interruption to e-newsletters, and a few days of no commenting. If you spot things that are not working, please email joe@streetsblog.org.

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