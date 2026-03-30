Monday’s Headlines

- So Cal Hosted Numerous 'No Kings' Protests (LAist, Sentinel, LB Post, SFV Sun, Spectrum1)
- Progress On Colorado Ave. Bike Lane In Santa Monica (SM Next)
- Security Affairs and Torched on Metro and L.A. City Cyber Attacks
- Pasadena To Vote On 710 Stub Plan Today (Pasadena Now)
- 5pm Rally Today For Restorative Justice In 710 Plan (Pasadena Now)
- Students Push For Housing, Walkability In 710 Plan (Pasadena Now)
- L.A. Local On Reconnect MacArthur Park Plan To Close Wilshire
- L.A. Breaks Ground On Slauson Connect Center/Park Along Rail Trail (Urbanize)
- ULA Supporters Cite Progress As City Eyes Reforms (Spectrum1)
- More on Charter Reform, ULA (L.A. Reporter)
- Foundation Give City Grant for 6th Street "PARC" (Eastsider)
- City Puts Woodland Hills Housing Development On Hold (Valley NG)
- Beverly Press Reviews New Subway Extension Station Art
- Carnage: Person Killed, 2 Critically Injured in Wilmington Crash (KCAL)
- More On OC Road-Rage Bike-Hate Driver Arrest (LAT, KABC)
- So. Cal. Gas Nearly $6/Gallon (NBC4)
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