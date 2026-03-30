Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

No Kings, Santa Monica protected bikeway, Pasadena 710 stub, MacArthur Park, ULA, 6th Street PARC, car-nage, and more.

10:26 AM PDT on March 30, 2026

6th Street park (“PARC”) under construction this month. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • So Cal Hosted Numerous 'No Kings' Protests (LAist, Sentinel, LB Post, SFV Sun, Spectrum1)
  • Progress On Colorado Ave. Bike Lane In Santa Monica (SM Next)
  • Security Affairs and Torched on Metro and L.A. City Cyber Attacks
  • Pasadena To Vote On 710 Stub Plan Today (Pasadena Now)
    • 5pm Rally Today For Restorative Justice In 710 Plan (Pasadena Now)
    • Students Push For Housing, Walkability In 710 Plan (Pasadena Now)
  • L.A. Local On Reconnect MacArthur Park Plan To Close Wilshire
  • L.A. Breaks Ground On Slauson Connect Center/Park Along Rail Trail (Urbanize)
  • ULA Supporters Cite Progress As City Eyes Reforms (Spectrum1)
  • Foundation Give City Grant for 6th Street "PARC" (Eastsider)
  • City Puts Woodland Hills Housing Development On Hold (Valley NG)
  • Beverly Press Reviews New Subway Extension Station Art
  • Carnage: Person Killed, 2 Critically Injured in Wilmington Crash (KCAL)
    • Person Killed in Riverside Crash (KABC, KCAL)
    • Fatal Crash On 10 Freeway In Ontario (KTLA)
  • More On OC Road-Rage Bike-Hate Driver Arrest (LAT, KABC)
  • So. Cal. Gas Nearly $6/Gallon (NBC4)

Streetsblog websites are migrating to a new platform this week. The changes should be essentially unnoticeable to you, reader - but there will be brief interruptions. If your Streetsblog website isn't working, wait a minute, then refresh your browser. As part of the transition, there will be a day or so interruption to e-newsletters, and a few days of no commenting. If you spot things that are not working, please email joe@streetsblog.org.

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

LADOT

L.A. Council Advances Speed Camera Pilot and Bike Lane Camera Enforcement

L.A. City finalized speed camera locations, and will soon approve a contract for the program, expected to launch late this year. The city is also teeing up automated bike lane parking enforcement.

March 30, 2026
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Covina Walk Audit, Big Blue Bus service changes, Whittier Narrows, and more

March 30, 2026
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Metro K Line North, potholes, South Pasadena, Pasadena, trees, car-nage, and more

March 27, 2026
Northern K Line Extension

Metro Board Unanimously Advances K Line North Light Rail Extension

Mayor Bass backed off of her push for indefinite delays requested by some mid-city residents opposed to tunneling under their homes

March 26, 2026
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

March 26, 2026
Santa Monica

Why Cities Need More “Agile” Streets

When projects are routed through a full capital-improvement workflow, solutions tend toward expensive, permanent interventions - not alternatives that might achieve 80 percent of the benefit at 10 percent of the cost

March 25, 2026
See all posts