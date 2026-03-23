This Week In Livable Streets

Metro board K Line showdown, L.A. mayoral debate, westside bus lanes, Transportation Committee, SB 79, and more.
- Monday 3/16 - Tonight from 5:30-7 p.m., Streets for All and the Housing Action Coalition will host an L.A. City Mayoral debate. The debate will take place at L.A. Center Studios at 451 S. Beaudry Avenue in Westlake; it will also be streamed live. Get tickets and details at SFA event page.
- Tuesday 3/24 - At its regular 10 a.m. meeting, the L.A. City Council will discuss and decide the city's response to SB 79, the recent state law facilitating new transit-oriented housing. See item 4 at meeting agenda and/or Council File 25-1083. Additional details at Abundant Housing L.A. send-email and attend-meeting alerts.
- Wednesday 3/25 - At 8:45 a.m., the L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet to discuss and vote on various agenda items, including ones concerning the Vermont Transit Corridor, downtown L.A. traffic calming, and more. Details at meeting agenda, Streets for All alert, and Move L.A. alert.
- Wednesday 3/25 and Saturday 3/28 - The Westside Cities Council of Governments is shepherding a multi-city bus lane project: Westside Bus Connection Program. The project includes about 25 new bus lane miles on three corridors: Santa Monica Boulevard (west of Beverly Hills), Sepulveda Boulevard (between Westwood and LAX), and the La Cienega Boulevard / Jefferson Boulevard corridor from West Hollywood to Westchester. The WSCCOG will host two in-person project input meetings this week: from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday 3/25 at West Hollywood Aquatics and Recreation Center at 8750 El Tovar Place, and from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Saturday 3/28 at the Culver City Senior Center at 4095 Overland Avenue. Project/meeting info at WSCCOG, Santa Monica Next or @lintonjoe Bluesky. See also StreetsforAll alert encouraging supporting bus lanes and bike lanes.
- Thursday 3/26 - The full Metro board will meet starting at 10 a.m. There are several items on the meeting agenda, but livability advocates are focused on the board vote on Metro's K Line North Extension.
- For background on last week's K Line machinations, see earlier SBLA, Nick Andert, and/or LAist coverage.
- The meeting starts at 10 a.m., but in the past, the board room fills up. To give in-person testimony, plan to show up by 9:30 a.m. or earlier. Comment can also be given by phone. Find public comment instructions at meeting agenda.
- The All On Board Coalition will operate free shuttle buses from West Hollywood to/from the Metro meeting. Buses depart WeHo at 8 a.m. Details and sign-up at AOB Google Form.
- For talking points, see Streets for All alert and/or All On Board Coalition.
- Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help.
- Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:
- From Thursday 2/26 through Wednesday March 11 the Metro C Line will not operate from Norwalk Station to Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Station due to overhead wire work.
- Metro G Line construction bus/bike detours are in effect through 2027. An additional Sepulveda Station closure will begin this Friday 3/27.