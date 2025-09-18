Thursday’s Headlines

- ICE Raids and Resistance Continues (L.A. Taco)
- How To Ride the New Pomona A Line Extension (The Source)
- More On WeHo Approving Fountain Safety Improvements (Beverly Press, Biking in L.A.)
- Metro Approves $42M Contract For Olympics Consultants (Sports Examiner, @lintonjoe Bluesky)
- Metro Reinstates Bus Operators Who Protected Riders From ICE (Public Press)
- Santa Monica Lowers Speed Limits (SM Next)
- 51-Unit 31-Parking Mixed Use Rises Near Wilshire/Western Station (Urbanize)
- Investors Group Seeks To Curb Little Tokyo Gentrification (KCAL)
- LAT Uncovers Secret Union Station Interactive Art
- Carnage: One Dead, Three Injured In LB Crash (LB Post)
- Two Redlands Hit-and-Run Drivers Kill Pedestrian (KTLA)
- Robot Delivery Cart Blocks Hollywood Fire Truck (KTLA)
