Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

9:14 AM PDT on September 18, 2025

The city of La Verne Metro A Line Station – completed and opening soon. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • ICE Raids and Resistance Continues (L.A. Taco)
  • How To Ride the New Pomona A Line Extension (The Source)
  • More On WeHo Approving Fountain Safety Improvements (Beverly Press, Biking in L.A.)
  • Metro Approves $42M Contract For Olympics Consultants (Sports Examiner, @lintonjoe Bluesky)
  • Metro Reinstates Bus Operators Who Protected Riders From ICE (Public Press)
  • Santa Monica Lowers Speed Limits (SM Next)
  • 51-Unit 31-Parking Mixed Use Rises Near Wilshire/Western Station (Urbanize)
  • Investors Group Seeks To Curb Little Tokyo Gentrification (KCAL)
  • LAT Uncovers Secret Union Station Interactive Art
  • Carnage: One Dead, Three Injured In LB Crash (LB Post)
    • Two Redlands Hit-and-Run Drivers Kill Pedestrian (KTLA)
  • Robot Delivery Cart Blocks Hollywood Fire Truck (KTLA)

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

