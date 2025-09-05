Friday’s Headlines

- ICE Terror Continues (L.A. Taco)
- Measure ULA Mansion Tax Increasing Funds for Affordable Housing (LAT)
- More On A Line Montclair In Limbo (FGL Construction Authority, SBCTA, Claremont Courier)
- Metro SEG Line Early Utility Work Underway In Bellflower (Downey Patriot)
- Metal Thieves Are Stealing Freeway Guardrails (LAist)
- Newhall Weekend Shuttle Pilot Reports Low Ridership (SC Signal, SCV News)
- DA Hochman Draws Criticism At Eastside Town Hall (BH Beat)
- Carnage: Reward Offered In Deadly South L.A. Hit-and-Run (KTLA, KABC)
- Irvine Using Robots To Inspect Sidewalks, Ramps (NBC4)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA