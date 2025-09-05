Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

9:26 AM PDT on September 5, 2025

Rendering of planned Montclair A Line Station, now in limbo. Image via Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority

  • ICE Terror Continues (L.A. Taco)
    • ICE Abducts Carwash Workers In Chino Hills (NBC4)
    • ICE Kidnappings Creating Labor Shortage (LAist)
    • New ICE Fence Downtown Does Not Meet ADA (LAist)
  • Measure ULA Mansion Tax Increasing Funds for Affordable Housing (LAT)
  • More On A Line Montclair In Limbo (FGL Construction Authority, SBCTA, Claremont Courier)
  • Metro SEG Line Early Utility Work Underway In Bellflower (Downey Patriot)
  • Metal Thieves Are Stealing Freeway Guardrails (LAist)
  • Newhall Weekend Shuttle Pilot Reports Low Ridership (SC Signal, SCV News)
  • DA Hochman Draws Criticism At Eastside Town Hall (BH Beat)
  • Carnage: Reward Offered In Deadly South L.A. Hit-and-Run (KTLA, KABC)
    • One Killed, Several Injured In Santa Ana Crash (KTLA, KABC, KCAL)
    • New Vid Of Deadly Reseda Hit-and-Run (KCAL)
    • Deadly Multi-Car Crash On Sierra Highway (SC Signal)
  • Irvine Using Robots To Inspect Sidewalks, Ramps (NBC4)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Streetsblog CAL

L.A.’s Legislators Want Most Cap-and-Trade Funds for Southland

With the session ending next week, L.A.'s 11th hour demands leaves reauthorization in jeopardy

September 5, 2025
SGV Connect

SGV Connect Podcast: Reclaimers in Housing

This episode features two reclaimers who took a deal with HACLA rather than face eviction. One is safely housed with her family. The other is still seeking a permanent roof.

September 5, 2025
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

September 4, 2025
Metrolink

Metrolink Needs to Draw Inspiration from Caltrain’s Electrification Success

Electrification means faster, more frequent, cleaner and quieter trains. If Caltrain (and trains all over the world) can do it, so can Metrolink.

September 3, 2025
Special Features

Wednesday’s Headlines

September 3, 2025
See all posts