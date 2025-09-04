Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

8:58 AM PDT on September 4, 2025

New Metro D Line Wilshire/Fairfax Station under construction. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • ICE Attacks Continue At Home Depots, Car Washes (L.A. Taco)
  • San Bernardino Nixes A Line Extension To Montclair (SGV Tribune)
  • Metro D Line Subway Progress (Beverly Press)
  • Homelessness Declined 14 Percent (LAT)
    • Homeless Funding Cuts Could Erase Progress (LAist)
  • In NoHo Metro G Line BRT Rider Stabbed, Hospitalized (NBC4, KCAL)
  • Give Input On L.A. City Park Plan (LAT, Torched)
  • LACMA Tore Down Shade Trees, Added Palm Trees (LAT)
  • Burbank Aligns Parking With State Daylighting Safety Law (Leader)
  • Congressmember Diane Watson Honored By Street Renaming (Sentinel)
  • Metro Internship For HS Students Interested In Transpo (SFV Sun)
  • New Paid Park-and-Ride At Azusa Metro Station (The Source)
  • Caltrans Looks To Remove Amestoy Ped Bridge Over 101 (Biking in L.A.)
  • Carnage: In Reseda, After Initial Crash, Driver Crashes into Ambulance Transporting Victim, Then Crash Investigator In Third Crash (LAT)
    • Several People Injured In 5-Car Crash In NoHo (NBC4)
    • Help PD ID Chatsworth Driver Who Ran Over Person (Daily News)
  • More On Potential Anaheim Gondola (LAT, Urbanize)
  • CA High-Speed Rail Construction Continues (LAist)
  • CEQA Reform Allows Toxic Industries In Pollution Burdened Areas (Public Press)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

