Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

8:13 AM PDT on May 20, 2025

Pomona A Line Station ready to open this summer. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Foothill A Line Station June Dedications Announced (@lintonjoe Bluesky)
  • Metro To Open D Line Subway Extension This Year (Century City News)
  • More on Culver City On-Bus Camera Enforcement (KTLA)
  • More on Rail to Rail Path Opening (Urbanize)
  • CA Transportation Commission Approves $1.7B, Includes Fire Recovery Funds (SCVNews)
  • Former Metro CIO Critiques Metro Monocentric Rail (WSJ Youtube)
  • Downey-Area 5 Freeway Closed May 19-21 Overnights (KABC)
  • 105-Affordable Project Nearly Complete Near Beverly Station (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: Person Killed In Six Car Crash On San Francisquito Canyon Road (KCAL, NBC4, KTLA, KHTS)
    • Hit-and-Run Truck Driver Arrested In Highway 138 Crash (KHTS)
  • So Cal Temps Soar (LAT, Pasadena Now, Spectrum1)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

bike lanes

Eyes on the Street: Another Long Beach Development-Triggered Bike/Bus Improvement

Long Beach Boulevard has a new protected bike lane that runs at curb-level behind a new bus shelter.

May 20, 2025
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Metro board meeting, Ride of Silence, Monterey Park bike lanes, Marissa Roy, county bikeways, Bike Month, and more

May 19, 2025
CicLAvia

CicLAvia Pico Union – Open Thread

Several thousand people - of all ages including many families with kids - took to a mile and a half of car-free Pico Boulevard

May 19, 2025
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

May 19, 2025
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

May 16, 2025
Bike Sharing

Metro Operations Committee Approves Lyft Bike-Share Contract

The Metro Operations Committee unanimously approved a five-year $200M contract with Lyft to operate Metro Bike Share

May 15, 2025
