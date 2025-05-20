Tuesday’s Headlines

- Foothill A Line Station June Dedications Announced (@lintonjoe Bluesky)
- Metro To Open D Line Subway Extension This Year (Century City News)
- More on Culver City On-Bus Camera Enforcement (KTLA)
- More on Rail to Rail Path Opening (Urbanize)
- CA Transportation Commission Approves $1.7B, Includes Fire Recovery Funds (SCVNews)
- Former Metro CIO Critiques Metro Monocentric Rail (WSJ Youtube)
- Downey-Area 5 Freeway Closed May 19-21 Overnights (KABC)
- 105-Affordable Project Nearly Complete Near Beverly Station (Urbanize)
- Carnage: Person Killed In Six Car Crash On San Francisquito Canyon Road (KCAL, NBC4, KTLA, KHTS)
- Hit-and-Run Truck Driver Arrested In Highway 138 Crash (KHTS)
- So Cal Temps Soar (LAT, Pasadena Now, Spectrum1)
