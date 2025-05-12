This Week In Livable Streets

Sunday 5/18 - CicLAvia will open 1.4 miles of Pico Boulevard through Pico Union. The free family-friendly open streets event will last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pico Union CiclaMini participants can walk, bike, skate, etc. as much or as little as you choose. CiclaMinis are shorter CicLAvias more geared to locals and to walking, though lots of cyclists enjoy them too. The Pico Union event is fairly easy to get to combining bike and rail. The east end of the route is about half a mile from the Metro A/E Line Pico Station in Downtown L.A.; the route is also less than a mile from Metro B/D Line Stations at MacArthur Park and Wilshire/Vermont.