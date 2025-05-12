Skip to Content
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

CicLAvia Pico Union, Rail-2-Rail opening, Metro board committees, Bike to Work Day, and more.

4:04 PM PDT on May 12, 2025

Rail to Rail walk/bike path under construction. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

CicLAvia Pico Union, Rail-2-Rail opening, Metro board committees, Bike to Work Day, and more.

  • Wednesday and Thursday 5/14-15 - Metro board committees will meet to discuss and vote on items in advance of next week's full board meeting. Find meeting agendas and staff reports at Metro board webpage.
  • Thursday 5/15 - Thursday is Bike to Work Day. Find pit stops and other activities in Culver City, Pasadena, Beverly Hills, and other locales. Cyclists ride free on Metrolink. Metro Bike Share is offering discounts all month.
  • Saturday 5/17 - ActiveSGV will host a 2025 E-asy Access 12-mile bike ride exploring the Emerald Necklace waterway park/path network. Saturday's ride visits Cultiva L.A. Farms in South El Monte. Details and rsvp via Eventbrite.
  • Saturday 5/17 - Metro will host grand opening festivities for the initial phase of its Rail-to-Rail walk/bike path, which extends in the former rail right-of-way mainly along Slauson Boulevard between the A Line Slauson Station and the Fairview Heights K Line Station. The grand opening will take place at the 1200 block of Slauson, between Budlong Avenue and Normandie Avenue. Opening remarks start at 1 p.m., followed by a 2-4:30 p.m. community celebration featuring live music, DJs, games, booths, and giveaways. Rsvp for the opening via Eventbrite. Find project information at earlier SBLA coverage and at the Metro project webpage.
CicLAvia Pico Union CiclaMini is this Sunday
  • Sunday 5/18 - CicLAvia will open 1.4 miles of Pico Boulevard through Pico Union. The free family-friendly open streets event will last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pico Union CiclaMini participants can walk, bike, skate, etc. as much or as little as you choose. CiclaMinis are shorter CicLAvias more geared to locals and to walking, though lots of cyclists enjoy them too. The Pico Union event is fairly easy to get to combining bike and rail. The east end of the route is about half a mile from the Metro A/E Line Pico Station in Downtown L.A.; the route is also less than a mile from Metro B/D Line Stations at MacArthur Park and Wilshire/Vermont.
  • Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

