This Week In Livable Streets

Vermont bus lanes, Rail-to-Rail path, Metro public safety, and more.
- Wednesday 3/5 - Two Metro oversight committees will meet this Wednesday; these are not half as exciting as Metro board meetings, but they do offer some insights on spending and project progress. Measure M oversight will meet at 10 a.m. followed by Measure R oversight at 1 p.m.
- Thursday and Saturday 3/6 and 3/8 - Metro will host the last two of this round of three community input meetings for its Rail-to-Rail/River Active Transportation Corridor Project Segment B. The meetings focus on active transportation improvements on Randolph Street through the cities of Bell, Bell Gardens, Huntington Park, and Maywood. Meetings will take place 12 p.m. Thursday 3/6 virtual meeting, and 10 a.m. Saturday 3/8 in Bell.
- Thursday 3/6 - Metro will host a virtual update meeting on the first phase of Vermont Avenue bus improvements: LADOT is installing bus lanes (under construction now - or any day now) - 24/7 bus lanes from the C Line to Gage Avenue, and peak-hour bus lanes from Wilshire Boulevard to Sunset Boulevard. Meeting details at Metro event page; project information at October SBLA post or Metro project page.
- Thursday 3/6 - Metro's Public Safety Advisory Committee (PSAC) will meet from 6-8 p.m.
- Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:
- Metro is rehabilitating C Line overhead wire.
- Metro G Line construction detours are in effect through 2027.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org