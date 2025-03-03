Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Vermont bus lanes, Rail-to-Rail path, Metro public safety, and more

1:00 PM PST on March 3, 2025

Learn about Vermont Avenue bus lanes this Thursday

Vermont bus lanes, Rail-to-Rail path, Metro public safety, and more.

  • Wednesday 3/5 - Two Metro oversight committees will meet this Wednesday; these are not half as exciting as Metro board meetings, but they do offer some insights on spending and project progress. Measure M oversight will meet at 10 a.m. followed by Measure R oversight at 1 p.m.
  • Thursday and Saturday 3/6 and 3/8 - Metro will host the last two of this round of three community input meetings for its Rail-to-Rail/River Active Transportation Corridor Project Segment B. The meetings focus on active transportation improvements on Randolph Street through the cities of Bell, Bell Gardens, Huntington Park, and Maywood. Meetings will take place 12 p.m. Thursday 3/6 virtual meeting, and 10 a.m. Saturday 3/8 in Bell.
  • Thursday 3/6 - Metro will host a virtual update meeting on the first phase of Vermont Avenue bus improvements: LADOT is installing bus lanes (under construction now - or any day now) - 24/7 bus lanes from the C Line to Gage Avenue, and peak-hour bus lanes from Wilshire Boulevard to Sunset Boulevard. Meeting details at Metro event page; project information at October SBLA post or Metro project page.
  • Thursday 3/6 - Metro's Public Safety Advisory Committee (PSAC) will meet from 6-8 p.m.
  • Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

Joe Linton
@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Metro

Metro Expanded Bus Lane Camera Enforcement to Grand and Olive Today

Streetsblog rode the existing bus lane enforcement bus lines - on Wilshire Boulevard and on La Brea Avenue

March 3, 2025
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

March 3, 2025
Imelda Padilla

Bass Appoints Councilmember Imelda Padilla to Metro Board

Mayor Karen Bass anticipates San Fernando Valley Councilmember Padilla will champion Valley Metro rail expansion

February 27, 2025
See all posts