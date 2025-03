This Week In Livable Streets

- Metro will host the last two of this round of three community input meetings for its Rail-to-Rail/River Active Transportation Corridor Project Segment B. The meetings focus on active transportation improvements on Randolph Street through the cities of Bell, Bell Gardens, Huntington Park, and Maywood. Meetings will take place 12 p.m. Thursday 3/6 virtual meeting , and 10 a.m. Saturday 3/8 in Bell