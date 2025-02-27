Skip to Content
Imelda Padilla

Bass Appoints Councilmember Imelda Padilla to Metro Board

Mayor Karen Bass anticipates San Fernando Valley Councilmember Padilla will champion Valley Metro rail expansion

3:25 PM PST on February 27, 2025

L.A. City Councilmember Imelda Padilla at today’s Metro board meeting. Photo via Padilla Instagram

Yesterday L.A. Mayor Karen Bass appointed L.A. City Councilmember Imelda Padilla to the Metro Board of Directors.

The mayor of Los Angeles controls four seats on the 13-member Metro board. Bass serves on the board; her other appointees include City Councilmember Katy Yaroslavsky and affordable housing developer Jacqueline Dupont-Walker. The fourth seat had been vacant since City Councilmember Paul Krekorian termed out in December.

Imelda Padilla has represented the North San Fernando Valley since 2023. She formerly did community organizing work with the Los Angeles Alliance for a New Economy and Pacoima Beautiful.

In a press statement, Mayor Bass anticipated the Valley councilmember championing Valley Metro rail expansion, including the under-construction East San Fernando Valley light rail and the planned Sepulveda Transit Corridor heavy rail that will someday connect the Valley to the Westside.

City Councilmember Imelda Padilla (center, with scissors) cutting the ribbon to open part of the San Fernando Road walk/bike path. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

