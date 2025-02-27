Bass Appoints Councilmember Imelda Padilla to Metro Board

Yesterday L.A. Mayor Karen Bass appointed L.A. City Councilmember Imelda Padilla to the Metro Board of Directors.

The mayor of Los Angeles controls four seats on the 13-member Metro board. Bass serves on the board; her other appointees include City Councilmember Katy Yaroslavsky and affordable housing developer Jacqueline Dupont-Walker. The fourth seat had been vacant since City Councilmember Paul Krekorian termed out in December.

Imelda Padilla has represented the North San Fernando Valley since 2023. She formerly did community organizing work with the Los Angeles Alliance for a New Economy and Pacoima Beautiful.

In a press statement, Mayor Bass anticipated the Valley councilmember championing Valley Metro rail expansion, including the under-construction East San Fernando Valley light rail and the planned Sepulveda Transit Corridor heavy rail that will someday connect the Valley to the Westside.