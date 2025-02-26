Where to Donate Bikes to those affected by Eaton Fire

Day One, the mobility nonprofit, is spearheading a bicycle donation drive for Pasadenans and Altadenans displaced by the Eaton Fire.

Donations are flooding in from bike shops, co-ops, and individuals; but applications are too. Over 350 people so far have signed the waiting list (apply here). The program will remain ongoing until all requests are filled.

“I can tell you that of the people I've talked to so far, the majority of them are telling me they lost everything,” says Colin Bogart, Day One’s Active Transportation Director. “So this is just one thing that they can receive from us to bring them back towards being more whole, I guess.”

“In some cases, it's a bike that they need very desperately for transportation. And for other people, it's just to bring a little bit of happiness into their lives after a really dark time,” Bogart tells SBLA.

Day One is working with bike repair co-ops across the county to get bikes in fit and working shape. The Bicycle Kitchen, Bike Oven, Bikerowave, and Long Beach Bike Co-Op are all participating drop-off points. See the following graphic for availability.

If you’re looking to donate a bike, it should have all of its major components - no missing or damaged wheels. Simple replacement needs like tires and chains are OK. Newer models are encouraged.

For further questions, contact Colin Bogart at colin@godayone.org

