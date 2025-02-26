Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
SGV

Where to Donate Bikes to those affected by Eaton Fire

L.A. and SGV bike co-ops are on a mission to get survivors back in the saddle.

2:07 PM PST on February 26, 2025

Bicycles donated for people affected by the Eaton Fire. Credit Colin Bogart.

Day One, the mobility nonprofit, is spearheading a bicycle donation drive for Pasadenans and Altadenans displaced by the Eaton Fire. 

Donations are flooding in from bike shops, co-ops, and individuals; but applications are too. Over 350 people so far have signed the waiting list (apply here). The program will remain ongoing until all requests are filled.

“I can tell you that of the people I've talked to so far, the majority of them are telling me they lost everything,” says Colin Bogart, Day One’s Active Transportation Director. “So this is just one thing that they can receive from us to bring them back towards being more whole, I guess.” 

“In some cases, it's a bike that they need very desperately for transportation. And for other people, it's just to bring a little bit of happiness into their lives after a really dark time,” Bogart tells SBLA.

Day One is working with bike repair co-ops across the county to get bikes in fit and working shape. The Bicycle Kitchen, Bike Oven, Bikerowave, and Long Beach Bike Co-Op are all participating drop-off points. See the following graphic for availability.

If you’re looking to donate a bike, it should have all of its major components - no missing or damaged wheels. Simple replacement needs like tires and chains are OK. Newer models are encouraged.

For further questions, contact Colin Bogart at colin@godayone.org

Streetsblog’s San Gabriel Valley coverage is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the A Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”Sign-up for our SGV Connect Newsletter, coming to your inbox on Fridays!

Chris Greenspon

Chris Greenspon is the San Gabriel Valley Reporter for Streetsblog L.A. and co-host for SGV Connect.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Today's Headlines

Hyperion Avenue Project Should Trigger Measure HLA Improvements

Advocates can use Measure HLA to take the city to court to force city departments to truly make Hyperion Avenue a safer and more livable place

February 26, 2025
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

February 26, 2025
Today's stories are presented by
Metro

Metro Updates: Ridership Keeps Growing, Construction, and More

Metro ridership has grown for 26 consecutive months, plus brief updates on Metro projects: 5 Freeway widening, 57/60 Freeway widening, 105 Freeway widening, G Line, Union Station, Southeast Gateway line, East SFV, and more

February 25, 2025
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

February 25, 2025
See all posts