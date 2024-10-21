This Week In Livable Streets

Destination Crenshaw: A Day at the Hammer Museum, Metro 605 Freeway ramp widening meeting, Metro board committees, weekend Metro A Line closures (Duarte to Azusa), Metro joint developments, and more.

Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts (see below) - Metro is rehabilitating C (Green) Line overhead wire equipment. Metro warns riders to expect delays and occasional bus bridges between stations.

Ongoing weekends Friday-Sunday - Metro will temporarily close the four easternmost stations on the A Line for up to five remaining weekends (10/25-27, 11/1-3, 11/8-10, 11/15-17, and 12/6-8). Station closures start Fridays at 9 p.m. and last all day Saturday and Sunday. Stations impacted are: Duarte, Irwindale, Azusa Downtown, and APU/Citrus College. During the closure, Metro will test operating systems connected to the nearly completed extension to Pomona, opening next year. Metro will provide a free shuttle bus, Line 851, running every 10 to 20 minutes between Monrovia Station and the four closed stations, connecting with the regular A Line trains. Metro rail A Line service from Monrovia to Long Beach will operate as usual. Details at The Source

Tuesday 8/22 - Metro will host a virtual community meeting to share plans for mixed-use joint development at southwest corner of Wilshire and Crenshaw Boulevards and is seeking input from the community on the architectural design, services, and other project considerations. Details at Metro event page

Wednesday and Thursday 10/23-24 - Metro board committees will meet to discuss and vote on various agenda items in advance of next week's full board meeting. Find agendas and reports at Metro board page

Wednesday 10/23 - Metro will host a 6:30-8 p.m. virtual community meeting regarding planned new housing adjacent to the 17th/Santa Monica College Metro E Line Station. Details at Metro event page

Thursday 10/24 - Metro will host a 6 p.m. virtual community meeting for its 605 Freeway South Street off-ramp widening project, sharing project construction updates. Details at Metro event page

Saturday 10/26 - Metro's Public Safety Advisory Committee continues its series of community listening sessions to discuss Metro's proposed Transit Community Public Safety Department. The in-person meeting will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library at 5870 Atlantic Avenue in Long Beach. Details at Metro event page

Saturday 10/26 - Metro will host a public input session on first/last mile connections to Aviation/LAX Station. The event will take place from 3-5 p.m. at Aviation C Line Station. Details at Metro event page

Sunday 10/27 - The Hammer Museum, L.A. City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson, and Destination Crenshaw will host Destination Crenshaw: A Day at the Hammer Museum. The event includes a 1:30 p.m. tour of the Breath(e): Toward Climate and Social Justice exhibition, which features more than twenty artists, including Crenshaw's own and DC Community Advisory Council member Ron Finley, the self-described "Gangsta Gardener." The tour will be followed by a 2 p.m. discussion by Finley, Harris-Dawson, and artist and Breath(e) co-curator Glenn Kaino. The discussion is free, but seating is limited, so register for tickets at Eventbrite. Free tickets with assigned seats will be issued from 1pm to 2pm at the box office on a first come, first served basis. The exhibition Breath(e): Toward Climate and Social Justice is on display through January 5.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org