This Week In Livable Streets

- The Hammer Museum, L.A. City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson, and Destination Crenshaw will host Destination Crenshaw: A Day at the Hammer Museum. The event includes a 1:30 p.m. tour of the Breath(e): Toward Climate and Social Justice exhibition, which features more than twenty artists, including Crenshaw's own and DC Community Advisory Council member Ron Finley, the self-described “Gangsta Gardener.” The tour will be followed by a 2 p.m. discussion by Finley, Harris-Dawson, and artist and Breath(e) co-curator Glenn Kaino. The discussion is free, but seating is limited, so register for tickets at Eventbrite . Free tickets with assigned seats will be issued from 1pm to 2pm at the box office on a first come, first served basis. The exhibition Breath(e): Toward Climate and Social Justice is on display through January 5.