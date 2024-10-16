Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

9:27 AM PDT on October 16, 2024

Metro will change C and K Line operations on November 3 – in preparation for opening of new LAX stations

  • Dueling Protests and Petitions Regarding West Hollywood Street Safety
    • Support Fountain Avenue Bike Lanes Online Petition (Change.org)
    • Oppose Fountain Avenue Bike Lanes Online Petition (WeHo Times)
    • Anti-Bike Lane Rally This Friday, To Include Counter-Protest (WeHo Times)
  • Foothill Extension Means Weekend Closures of 4 A Line Stations, Bus Shuttles (The Source)
  • Metro C and K Line Changes Coming November 3 (The Source)
  • Critics Criticize County's West San Gabriel Valley Plan (Pasadena Now)
  • Brotherhood Crusade Gives Out Bicycles To Youth (Sentinel)
  • Carnage: Driver Killed In Rollover Crash In Torrance (NBC4)
    • Three Car Crash On Fountain In West Hollywood (WeHo Times)
    • Passenger Killed In WeHo Fountain Avenue Crash (Beverly Press, WeHoOnline)
    • Driver Crashes Into 6 Cars In La Cañada Parking Lot (CV Weekly)
    • Tomorrow: Candlelight Vigil For 4 Students Killed By Speeding Driver (SM Mirror)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Kevin de León

Kevin de León’s Cynical CD14 Debate Performance Shows How Little He’s Grown

De León repeatedly accused Jurado of being a liar who lacked substantive accomplishments while taking credit for a number of projects initiated prior to his tenure.

October 16, 2024
SGV Connect

SGV Connect 129: Looking at Measures A and G

Both ballot measures need a simple majority to pass. SGV Connect will be back after the election to review what voters decided locally, regionally and across the state.

October 16, 2024
Today's stories are presented by Foothill Transit.
Metro

Metro Weekday Ridership Surpasses One Million

Metro ridership is at 86 percent of pre-pandemic levels, well ahead of the nationwide average of 76 percent

October 16, 2024
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Metro 405 Freeway widening meeting, weekend Metro A Line closures (Duarte to Azusa), Metro Rail to Rail path construction, and more

October 15, 2024
See all posts