Wednesday’s Headlines

- Dueling Protests and Petitions Regarding West Hollywood Street Safety
- Support Fountain Avenue Bike Lanes Online Petition (Change.org)
- Oppose Fountain Avenue Bike Lanes Online Petition (WeHo Times)
- Anti-Bike Lane Rally This Friday, To Include Counter-Protest (WeHo Times)
- Foothill Extension Means Weekend Closures of 4 A Line Stations, Bus Shuttles (The Source)
- Metro C and K Line Changes Coming November 3 (The Source)
- Critics Criticize County's West San Gabriel Valley Plan (Pasadena Now)
- Brotherhood Crusade Gives Out Bicycles To Youth (Sentinel)
- Carnage: Driver Killed In Rollover Crash In Torrance (NBC4)
- Three Car Crash On Fountain In West Hollywood (WeHo Times)
- Passenger Killed In WeHo Fountain Avenue Crash (Beverly Press, WeHoOnline)
- Driver Crashes Into 6 Cars In La Cañada Parking Lot (CV Weekly)
- Tomorrow: Candlelight Vigil For 4 Students Killed By Speeding Driver (SM Mirror)
