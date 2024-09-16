Skip to Content
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

West Hollywood bikeway funding at council tonight, Metro committees, and more

3:58 PM PDT on September 16, 2024

Map of Metro/Caltrans 405 widening through city of Carson

West Hollywood bikeway funding at council tonight, Metro 405 expansion, Metro committees, and more.

  • Ongoing - Metro recently entered phase 2 of C (Green) Line overhead wire rehabilitation. Metro warns riders to expect delays and occasional bus bridges between stations. Additional information is at The Source.
  • Monday 9/16 - Tonight at 6 p.m. the West Hollywood City Council will consider accepting a California Air Resources Board grant for over $8 million for bicycle and pedestrian improvements, including protected bicycle lanes on Fountain Avenue, Vista Street and Gardner Street. The WeHo Bicycle Coalition is urging supporters to show up in support, because some project opponents are pushing to block the funds. Details at WeHoByCo alert and meeting agenda.
  • Tuesday 9/17 and Thursday 9/19 - Metro will host two scoping meetings for its planned widening of the 405 Freeway through the city of Carson. A virtual meeting will take place Tuesday 9/17 from 12-1:30 p.m. Alternately attend an in-person meeting Thursday 9/19 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Carson Event Center at 801 Carson Street. Find project information at SBLA 2022 post.
  • Wednesday and Thursday 9/18-19 - Metro board committees will meet to discuss and vote on items in advance of next week's full board meeting. Meeting agendas and staff reports at Metro board page.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

