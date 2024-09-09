This Week In Livable Streets

CicLAvia in Lincoln Heights, Burbank council candidates forum, Glendale greenway, Metrolink, Highway 14 expansion, Noche de las Luminarias, Metro Youth Council, and more.
- Ongoing - Metro recently entered phase 2 of C (Green) Line overhead wire rehabilitation. Metro warns riders to expect delays and occasional bus bridges between stations. Additional information is at The Source.
- Tuesday 9/10 - Walk Bike Glendale is urging interested folks to weigh in on the city's plan for a greenway along the Arroyo Verdugo. Give comments in person at the 6 p.m. city council meeting, or email your input ahead of time. Details at Walk Bike Glendale alert.
- Thursday 9/12 - Streets for All will host a virtual Burbank City Council candidates Mobility Debate. The events starts at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. Details at SFA event page.
- Thursday 9/12 and Saturday 9/14 - SR-14 expansion meetings postponed.
Metro and Caltrans will host scoping meetings for the proposed expansion of Highway 14 in North L.A. County. Details at Metro event page. or project page.
- Thursday 9/12 - ActiveSGV will host its annual Noche de las Luminarias awards dinner honorable SGV livability leaders. Details at Eventbrite.
- Friday 9/13 - The Metrolink board of directors will meet at 10 a.m. at the Metro board room at One Gateway Plaza (behind Union Station in downtown L.A. Details at meeting agenda.
- Saturday 9/14 - Metro is hosting virtual information sessions for youth looking to learn more about the Metro Youth Council and how to apply. The Youth Council aims to develop the capacity of teens (ages 14-17) to engage Metro’s plans, projects, programs, and initiatives. Saturday's session begins at 10 a.m.; the final session is Thursday, 9/26, at 6 p.m. Zoom links and more information are available at the Metro's Youth Council page.
- Sunday 9/15 - CicLAvia will host a 1.2-mile CicLAmini in Lincoln Heights. These open streets events are free, fun, and family-friendly. Streets are closed to driving, and open for bicycling, walking, jogging, skating, wheelchairing, tricycling, skateboarding, running, and more. Ride/walk as much or as little as you want. This Sunday's CicLAmini will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. along Broadway, northeast of the L.A. River. The route is not directly on a Metro rail line, but there are stations nearby:
- From the Metro A Line Lincoln/Cypress Station, it's a half-mile walk or bike ride. The shortest walk route is Avenue 26 to Daly Street to Broadway. For cyclists looking for a fairly short quiet route, take Avenue 26 to Humboldt Street to Avenue 19 to Broadway.
- From the Metro A Line Chinatown Station, it's a mile ride. Take the bike path in front of L.A. State Historic Park then cross the North Spring Street Bridge on the protected bike lanes.
- From Union Station, it's a two-mile ride. Exit the east side of the station and take Cesar Chavez Avenue to Mission Road to Griffin Street to Broadway.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org