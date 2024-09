This Week In Livable Streets

- CicLAvia will host a 1.2-mile CicLAmini in Lincoln Heights . These open streets events are free, fun, and family-friendly. Streets are closed to driving, and open for bicycling, walking, jogging, skating, wheelchairing, tricycling, skateboarding, running, and more. Ride/walk as much or as little as you want. This Sunday's CicLAmini will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. along Broadway, northeast of the L.A. River. The route is not directly on a Metro rail line, but there are stations nearby: