This Week In Livable Streets

- The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet to discuss and vote on various items on their meeting agenda , which is perhaps most notable for not including any Measure HLA items. The agenda does include a budget recommendation for city staffing to stop street racing, several grants, and other miscellaneous items. The meeting will take place starting at 1:30 p.m. at City Hall room 401, at 200 N. Spring Street in downtown Los Angeles.