This Week In Livable Streets

Metro K Line extension, Hollywood ride, Metro Public Safety Advisory Committee, L.A. City Transportation Committee, Metro C Line rehabilitation, and more.
- Ongoing - Metro recently entered phase 2 of C (Green) Line overhead wire rehabilitation. Metro warns riders to expect delays. Additional information is at The Source.
- Wednesday 9/4 - Metro is kicking off Rail Safety Awareness Month from 7:30-10:30 a.m. at Union Station. Details at Metro event page.
- Wednesday 9/4 - The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet to discuss and vote on various items on their meeting agenda, which is perhaps most notable for not including any Measure HLA items. The agenda does include a budget recommendation for city staffing to stop street racing, several grants, and other miscellaneous items. The meeting will take place starting at 1:30 p.m. at City Hall room 401, at 200 N. Spring Street in downtown Los Angeles.
- Wednesday 9/4 - Metro will host a community meeting on its K Line Northern Extension project. The meeting will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center at 4718 W. Washington Boulevard in Mid-City Los Angeles. Details at Metro event page.
- Thursday 9/5 - Metro's Public Safety Advisory Committee (PSAC) will meet from 6-8 p.m. at the Metro board room at One Gateway Plaza behind Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. Details at meeting agenda or Metro event page.
- Apply by Friday 9/6 - Metro wants you to apply to serve on the agency's Public Safety Advisory Committee (PSAC). Details at The Source.
- Saturday 9/7 - Metro Bike Share and the L.A. City Transportation Department (LADOT) will host a Hollywood Bike Lane Community Ride starting at 10 a.m. at the corner of Argyle Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard, next to the Metro B Line Hollywood/Vine Station. Details and RSVP at Metro Bike Share event page or Eventbrite.
- Twelve days away: Sunday 9/15 - CicLAvia will host a CicLAmini in Lincoln Heights.
