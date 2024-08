This Week In Livable Streets

- Metro will hold one additional in-person community for its proposed 605/5/10/60/105 Freeway expansion, called the I-605 Corridor Improvements Project (605CIP). Find a recent 605CIP community meeting recap at SBLA . The meeting will take place from 6-8 p.m. at San Angelo Park at 245 S. San Angelo Avenue in Avocado Heights, near the city of La Puente. Details at Metro event page