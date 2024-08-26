This Week In Livable Streets

Metro/Caltrans 605 Freeway expansion, Metro/Caltrans 5 Freeway expansion, Metro C Line rehabilitation, and more.
- Ongoing - Metro recently entered phase 2 of C (Green) Line overhead wire rehabilitation. Metro warns riders to expect delays, including during a 8/25-31 bus bridge at the east end of the line (Norwalk to Long Beach Boulevard). Additional information is at The Source.
- Wednesday 8/28 - Metro will host a 6 p.m. virtual community meeting for its North County 5 Freeway expansion project, focused on construction impacts. Details at Metro event page.
- Thursday 8/29 - Metro will hold one additional in-person community for its proposed 605/5/10/60/105 Freeway expansion, called the I-605 Corridor Improvements Project (605CIP). Find a recent 605CIP community meeting recap at SBLA. The meeting will take place from 6-8 p.m. at San Angelo Park at 245 S. San Angelo Avenue in Avocado Heights, near the city of La Puente. Details at Metro event page.
- Labor Day will be celebrated Monday 9/2. SBLA will not publish that day, returning Tuesday.
- Apply by Friday 9/6 - Metro wants you to apply to serve on the agency's Public Safety Advisory Committee (PSAC). Details at The Source.
- Soon: Sunday 9/15 - CicLAvia will host a CicLAmini in Lincoln Heights.
