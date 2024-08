This Week In Livable Streets

- ActiveSGV will host an 8 a.m. Memorial Ride for Raul Castañeda. On July 9 in Irwindale, a car thief crashed into and killed Castañeda while he was crossing a street as he bicycled along the San Gabriel River Trail. The 12-mile memorial bike ride will start and end at Jeff Seymour Family Center at 10900 Mulhall Street in El Monte. Details and pre-register at Eventbrite