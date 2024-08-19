This Week In Livable Streets

Raul Castañeda ride, Pomona rail construction, county homelessness response, LACMA station artwork, C Line delays, and more.

Ongoing - Metro is doing C (Green) Line overhead wire rehabilitation. Metro warned riders to expect delays through late August: seven days a week, 20-minute headways. Additional information is at The Source

Monday-Friday 8/19-23 - For five days this week, Foothill A/Gold Line construction will fully close Fulton Road (between Arrow Highway and La Verne Avenue) in Pomona. Details at construction notice

Tuesday 8/20 - Metro and the L.A. County Museum of Art (LACMA) will host a panel discussion with artist Ken Gonzales-Day whose work Urban Excavation: Ancestors, Avatars, Bodhisattvas, Buddhas, Sages, Spirits, Symbols, and Other Objects will be installed at the future Metro Wilshire/Fairfax Station opening next year. The even takes place from 7-8 p.m. at LACMA at 5905 Wilshire Boulevard in Mid-Wilshire. Details at The Source

Wednesday 8/21 - The Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative will host a series of listening sessions for the county's approach (and budget) for addressing and preventing homelessness. Details at Metro's The Source

Saturday 8/24 - Streets for All and the Los Feliz and East Hollywood Neighborhood Councils will host a Hollywood Boulevard Block Party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Hollywood Boulevard between its north and south intersections with Rodney Drive (just east of Vermont Aveue). The free open streets event will feature music, food, shopping, bouncy house, and more. Details at SFA event page

Sunday 8/25 - ActiveSGV will host an 8 a.m. Memorial Ride for Raul Castañeda. On July 9 in Irwindale, a car thief crashed into and killed Castañeda while he was crossing a street as he bicycled along the San Gabriel River Trail. The 12-mile memorial bike ride will start and end at Jeff Seymour Family Center at 10900 Mulhall Street in El Monte. Details and pre-register at Eventbrite

Friday 9/6 - Metro wants you to apply to serve on the agency's Public Safety Advisory Committee (PSAC). Details at The Source

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org