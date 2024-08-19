Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Raul Castañeda ride, county homelessness response, LACMA station artwork, C Line delays, and more

2:17 PM PDT on August 19, 2024

Foothill A/Gold Line construction will close Pomona’s Fulton Road for five days starting today

Raul Castañeda ride, Pomona rail construction, county homelessness response, LACMA station artwork, C Line delays, and more.

  • Ongoing - Metro is doing C (Green) Line overhead wire rehabilitation. Metro warned riders to expect delays through late August: seven days a week, 20-minute headways. Additional information is at The Source.
  • Monday-Friday 8/19-23 - For five days this week, Foothill A/Gold Line construction will fully close Fulton Road (between Arrow Highway and La Verne Avenue) in Pomona. Details at construction notice.
  • Tuesday 8/20 - Metro and the L.A. County Museum of Art (LACMA) will host a panel discussion with artist Ken Gonzales-Day whose work Urban Excavation: Ancestors, Avatars, Bodhisattvas, Buddhas, Sages, Spirits, Symbols, and Other Objects will be installed at the future Metro Wilshire/Fairfax Station opening next year. The even takes place from 7-8 p.m. at LACMA at 5905 Wilshire Boulevard in Mid-Wilshire. Details at The Source
  • Starting Wednesday 8/21 - The Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative will host a series of listening sessions for the county's approach (and budget) for addressing and preventing homelessness. Details at Metro's The Source.
  • Saturday 8/24 - Streets for All and the Los Feliz and East Hollywood Neighborhood Councils will host a Hollywood Boulevard Block Party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Hollywood Boulevard between its north and south intersections with Rodney Drive (just east of Vermont Aveue). The free open streets event will feature music, food, shopping, bouncy house, and more. Details at SFA event page.
  • Sunday 8/25 - ActiveSGV will host an 8 a.m. Memorial Ride for Raul Castañeda. On July 9 in Irwindale, a car thief crashed into and killed Castañeda while he was crossing a street as he bicycled along the San Gabriel River Trail. The 12-mile memorial bike ride will start and end at Jeff Seymour Family Center at 10900 Mulhall Street in El Monte. Details and pre-register at Eventbrite.
  • Apply by Friday 9/6 - Metro wants you to apply to serve on the agency's Public Safety Advisory Committee (PSAC). Details at The Source.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Santa Monica

Santa Monica Bike Lanes Are Overrun with Parked Cars. Armed with New Data, the City Hopes to Use AI to Fix This

A limited area six-week Santa Monica pilot investigation found pilot found 1,679 bike lane violations

August 19, 2024
SGV

Diversity Plaza’s New Splash Pad Cools Off Walnut’s Creekside Park

The already great Creekside Park now has a beautiful new splash pad, picnic area, and quality restrooms

August 19, 2024
Today's stories are presented by Foothill Transit.
Open Streets

CicLAvia Meet the Hollywoods 2024 – Open Thread

Tens of thousands of Angelenos took to open streets on Hollywood Boulevard, Santa Monica Boulevard and Highland Avenue though West Hollywood, East Hollywood, and Hollywood proper

August 19, 2024
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

August 19, 2024
See all posts