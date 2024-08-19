Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
SGV

Diversity Plaza’s New Splash Pad Cools Off Walnut’s Creekside Park

The already great Creekside Park now has a beautiful new splash pad, picnic area, and quality restrooms

3:11 PM PDT on August 19, 2024

The new splash pad and shade structure at Walnut’s Creekside Park. Photos by Chris Greenspon/Streetsblog

No need to visit vast regional parks in Rowland Heights or Arcadia when Walnut’s Creekside Park fits so much shady goodness into a less traveled strip of the San Gabriel Valley; now with a splash pad.

Two years ago, the city began what has since become a $2.7 million project at the park called Diversity Plaza. This included the pad, decorative benching and concrete inscriptions, a new shade structure, and restroom building housing the splash pad’s pump room.

The splash pad at Creekside Park in Walnut.
The Diversity Plaza shade structure at Creekside Park in Walnut.

Supply chain issues delayed delivery of critical electrical components, and the facility took an extra year to finish, bumping back its summer opening from 2023 to 2024.

Funding for the Plaza came from Prop. A, Measure A, American Rescue Plan (ARPA - federal covid response funding), Measure W, and park in-lieu funds. Last week, the city accepted the project work as complete.

As previously noted though, Creekside Park has a lot more going for it besides the new water play area. Shade abounds up and down the lengthy hillside park, which has a large playground, volleyball sand court, tai chi area, baseball diamonds, and exercise equipment.

The playground and tai chi platform at Creekside Park in Walnut.
The volleyball court at Creekside Park in Walnut.
The workout area at Creekside Park in Walnut.
Map to Creekside Park in the city of Walnut - via Google Maps

Creekside Park is located at 780 Creekside Drive, in the city of Walnut. On transit, take Foothill Transit line 486 to Amar Road and Creekside (or lines 178, 289, or 492 which all stop within walking distance). The splash pad operates from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Streetsblog’s San Gabriel Valley coverage is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.” Sign-up for our SGV Connect Newsletter, coming to your inbox on Fridays!

Chris Greenspon

Chris is the San Gabriel Valley Reporter for Streetsblog LA and co-host for SGV Connect. He's been a La Puente native since 1991, and a radio journalist since 2014. He hosts the podcast SGV Weekly.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Santa Monica

Santa Monica Bike Lanes Are Overrun with Parked Cars. Armed with New Data, the City Hopes to Use AI to Fix This

A limited area six-week Santa Monica pilot investigation found pilot found 1,679 bike lane violations

August 19, 2024
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Raul Castañeda ride, county homelessness response, LACMA station artwork, C Line delays, and more

August 19, 2024
Today's stories are presented by Foothill Transit.
Open Streets

CicLAvia Meet the Hollywoods 2024 – Open Thread

Tens of thousands of Angelenos took to open streets on Hollywood Boulevard, Santa Monica Boulevard and Highland Avenue though West Hollywood, East Hollywood, and Hollywood proper

August 19, 2024
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

August 19, 2024
See all posts