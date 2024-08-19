Diversity Plaza’s New Splash Pad Cools Off Walnut’s Creekside Park

No need to visit vast regional parks in Rowland Heights or Arcadia when Walnut’s Creekside Park fits so much shady goodness into a less traveled strip of the San Gabriel Valley; now with a splash pad.

Two years ago, the city began what has since become a $2.7 million project at the park called Diversity Plaza. This included the pad, decorative benching and concrete inscriptions, a new shade structure, and restroom building housing the splash pad’s pump room.

The splash pad at Creekside Park in Walnut.

The Diversity Plaza shade structure at Creekside Park in Walnut.

Supply chain issues delayed delivery of critical electrical components, and the facility took an extra year to finish, bumping back its summer opening from 2023 to 2024.

Funding for the Plaza came from Prop. A, Measure A, American Rescue Plan (ARPA - federal covid response funding), Measure W, and park in-lieu funds. Last week, the city accepted the project work as complete.

As previously noted though, Creekside Park has a lot more going for it besides the new water play area. Shade abounds up and down the lengthy hillside park, which has a large playground, volleyball sand court, tai chi area, baseball diamonds, and exercise equipment.

The playground and tai chi platform at Creekside Park in Walnut.

The volleyball court at Creekside Park in Walnut.

The workout area at Creekside Park in Walnut.

Map to Creekside Park in the city of Walnut - via Google Maps

Creekside Park is located at 780 Creekside Drive, in the city of Walnut. On transit, take Foothill Transit line 486 to Amar Road and Creekside (or lines 178, 289, or 492 which all stop within walking distance). The splash pad operates from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

