The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

CicLAvia - Meet the Hollywoods, Chandler bike/walk path, Metro K Line north extension hearings, and more

3:45 PM PDT on August 12, 2024

Celebrate the Burbank Chandler multi-use path this Thursday

CicLAvia - Meet the Hollywoods, Chandler bike/walk path, Metro K Line Northern Extension hearings, D Line construction, C Line delays, and more.

  • Ongoing - Metro is doing C (Green) Line overhead wire rehabilitation. Metro warned riders to expect delays through August 17: seven days a week, 20-minute headways. Additional information is at The Source.
  • Tuesday 8/13 - Metro will host a D (Purple) Line Extension Section 3 Construction Update meeting virtually from 12-1 p.m. Details at Metro event page.
  • Tuesday 8/13 and Thursday 8/15 - Metro is continuing a series of public hearings on its Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the K Line Northern Extension Project, with upcoming meetings Tuesday 8/13 from 6-8 p.m. at Pan Pacific Park Community Center and Thursday 8/15 from 12-1:30 p.m. virtually. The public can provide input at meetings, or comment by mail, email, or phone. Details at The Source. For a worthwhile overview, watch Nick Andert's explainer video.
  • Wednesday 8/14 - The city of Burbank will celebrate 20 years of the Burbank Chandler bike/walk path. The all-ages gathering will take place from 6-8 p.m. by the intersection of Chandler Boulevard and Pass Avenue. Details at city event page.
Map of CicLAvia Meet the Hollywoods on August 18, 2024
  • Sunday 8/18 - CicLAvia will return to Hollywood, East Hollywood and West Hollywood this Sunday. The free family-friendly open streets event closes miles of streets to cars, opening them for bicycling, walking, jogging, skating, and much more. Start anywhere along the route, and walk/bike/move as much or as little as you like. The route includes 6.6 miles of Hollywood Boulevard, Santa Monica Boulevard, and Highland Avenue. Transit access is convenient via four Metro B Line stations. Details at CicLAvia event page.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

