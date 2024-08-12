This Week In Livable Streets

CicLAvia - Meet the Hollywoods, Chandler bike/walk path, Metro K Line Northern Extension hearings, D Line construction, C Line delays, and more.

Map of CicLAvia Meet the Hollywoods on August 18, 2024

Sunday 8/18 - CicLAvia will return to Hollywood, East Hollywood and West Hollywood this Sunday. The free family-friendly open streets event closes miles of streets to cars, opening them for bicycling, walking, jogging, skating, and much more. Start anywhere along the route, and walk/bike/move as much or as little as you like. The route includes 6.6 miles of Hollywood Boulevard, Santa Monica Boulevard, and Highland Avenue. Transit access is convenient via four Metro B Line stations. Details at CicLAvia event page

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org