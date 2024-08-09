Friday’s Headlines

Yesterday, Governor Gavin Newsom showed up in Mission Hills in some aviators and a t-shirt to engage in do-something theater. The stunt - involving making a huge show of dragging a mix of people's possessions and trash around - was meant to rattle his saber at counties (and specifically L.A. County), who he says aren't stepping up to address homelessness. He succeeded in getting a lot of headlines, but rave reviews were scarce.

