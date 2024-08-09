Friday’s Headlines

- Yesterday, Governor Gavin Newsom showed up in Mission Hills in some aviators and a t-shirt to engage in do-something theater. The stunt - involving making a huge show of dragging a mix of people's possessions and trash around - was meant to rattle his saber at counties (and specifically L.A. County), who he says aren't stepping up to address homelessness. He succeeded in getting a lot of headlines, but rave reviews were scarce.
- Newsom threatens to take money from counties that don’t reduce homelessness (LAT); Newsom Clears Homeless Camps in L.A. County, Where He Wants More ‘Urgency’ (NYT); Newsom to local officials: Clear homeless encampments or else (POLITICO)
- Editorial: Newsom and San Francisco take a wrong turn on homelessness (LAT)
- ‘We just can’t afford to live here.’ Housing costs are driving people out of Orange County, poll says (LAT)
- Federal government ends policy that blocked unhoused LA veterans from housing (LAist)
- Update: LA County grows its ‘Breathe’ income guarantees to include 2,000 foster dependents - the program helps foster youth transitioning to independence (Daily News)
- Some leaders want the extension of K Line to Hollywood and WeHo sped up (Daily News); A train from LAX to the Hollywood Bowl? Metro to approve K Line extension routes this fall (LAT)
- Cityhood or not, East L.A. residents want more transparency (Boyle Heights Beat)
- The mixed bag of Inglewood’s renaissance: ‘stories of success, stories of despair’ (Daily Breeze)
- California’s Carbon Deadline Is Approaching. Meeting It Will Take Hundreds of Miles of Pipelines. Plans call for millions of tons of carbon dioxide to be piped across the state to the Central Valley and Sacramento delta for burial. (Capital&Main)
- Excess memes and ‘reply all’ emails are bad for climate, researcher warns: Most data stored on power-hungry servers is used once then never looked at again (Guardian)
- The inside story of how ‘cap and trade’ became ‘cap and invest’ (E&E)
- In Bedford-Stuyvesant, an animal lover thought she was doing the right thing by freeing fish from a cement pit. The man who created the pond saw it differently. (NYT)
- Illinois Dispatch: The Government Spends Millions to Open Grocery Stores in Food Deserts. The Real Test Is Their Survival. (ProPublica)
