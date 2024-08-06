Tuesday’s Headlines

- Triple-digit heat wave continues to broil Southern California (LAT)
- What defines a heat wave? The answer could decide where disaster dollars go (LAist)
- Plants and their pollinators are increasingly out of sync (LAist)
- All-night streetlights make leaves inedible to insects, study finds (The Guardian)
- Climate change deniers make up nearly a quarter of US Congress (Guardian)
- ‘Pendulum has swung’: Supervisors signal shift on Men’s Central Jail closure plan (LAT)
- After half a century of grievances, veterans’ housing demands on West L.A. VA campus go to trial (LAT) In a follow up to the 2015 settlement, veterans are demanding 4000 units of permanent housing and the nullification of outside leases on the property. (KCRW)
- As San Francisco cracks down on homeless encampments, a question rises: Where will people go? (LAT)
- Federal judge scrutinizes San Francisco’s collection of homeless residents’ property (Courthouse News)
- Biden Administration Boosts Fair Housing Access for People with Criminal Records (The Appeal)
- 60yo Ventura man arrested for pulling a stolen gun on a woman who honked at him (KCAL)
- 25-year-old woman dies after being hit by car in Santa Ana (KCAL)
- Ground officially broken on first new park in Koreatown since 1920s, Pio Pico Library Park (DailyNews)
- Opinion: Should East L.A. become a city? Here’s what local leaders have to say (Boyle Heights Beat)
- Metro buses will soon begin automatically ticketing parking violators on these routes (KTLA)
- Hazem Suleiman and his team were practising for the Paris Paralympics until the war. Now he cycles streets where everything is in ruins (Guardian)
- Here's what LA's "car-free games" could look like (Torched)
- Former Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick, who won a settlement with the city over her firing, struck two pedestrians while driving in New Orleans, police say. (SFChronicle; NOLA)
- The Man Behind Project 2025’s Most Radical Plans (ProPublica)
- 20-Year-Old Fatally Shot in The Back By LAPD Officer in Pacoima Projects (LA TACO)
