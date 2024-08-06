Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

9:15 AM PDT on August 6, 2024

Pio Pico Library Park Plans from John Friedman Alice Kimm Architects

  • Triple-digit heat wave continues to broil Southern California (LAT)
  • What defines a heat wave? The answer could decide where disaster dollars go (LAist)
  • Plants and their pollinators are increasingly out of sync (LAist)
  • All-night streetlights make leaves inedible to insects, study finds (The Guardian)
  • Climate change deniers make up nearly a quarter of US Congress (Guardian)
  • ‘Pendulum has swung’: Supervisors signal shift on Men’s Central Jail closure plan (LAT)
  • After half a century of grievances, veterans’ housing demands on West L.A. VA campus go to trial (LAT) In a follow up to the 2015 settlement, veterans are demanding 4000 units of permanent housing and the nullification of outside leases on the property. (KCRW)
  • As San Francisco cracks down on homeless encampments, a question rises: Where will people go? (LAT)
  • Federal judge scrutinizes San Francisco’s collection of homeless residents’ property (Courthouse News)
  • Biden Administration Boosts Fair Housing Access for People with Criminal Records (The Appeal)
  • 60yo Ventura man arrested for pulling a stolen gun on a woman who honked at him (KCAL)
  • 25-year-old woman dies after being hit by car in Santa Ana (KCAL)
  • Ground officially broken on first new park in Koreatown since 1920s, Pio Pico Library Park (DailyNews)
  • Opinion: Should East L.A. become a city? Here’s what local leaders have to say (Boyle Heights Beat)
  • Metro buses will soon begin automatically ticketing parking violators on these routes (KTLA)
  • Hazem Suleiman and his team were practising for the Paris Paralympics until the war. Now he cycles streets where everything is in ruins (Guardian)
  • Here's what LA's "car-free games" could look like (Torched)
  • Former Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick, who won a settlement with the city over her firing, struck two pedestrians while driving in New Orleans, police say. (SFChronicle; NOLA)
  • The Man Behind Project 2025’s Most Radical Plans (ProPublica)
  • 20-Year-Old Fatally Shot in The Back By LAPD Officer in Pacoima Projects (LA TACO)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA, state headlines at Streetsblog California

Sahra Sulaiman@sahrasulaiman

Sahra is Communities Editor for Streetsblog L.A., covering the intersection of mobility with race, class, history, representation, policing, housing, health, culture, community, and access to the public space in Boyle Heights and South Central Los Angeles.

